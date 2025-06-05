Text placed over the footage read, "Funny how a year and a half ago I constantly wondered if I would ever find my person... Now I'm practicing the first dance with him for our wedding that's in 5 days."
Michelle confirmed her wedding date in the caption, writing, "I guess they really mean it when they say it'll all work out 06.07.25 #weddingday #brideandgroom #countdown."
Michelle's wedding will therefore be taking place on Saturday, June 7 in Minnesota, where The Bachelorette alum grew up and currently lives with Jack.
Jack commented on Michelle's post, "Run it baby girl."
Michelle's maid of honor and fellow The Bachelor 25 alum Ryan Claytor also gushed, "Let's get y'all married."
Michelle will be wearing a custom Anne Barge wedding gown, which she had purchased in Arizona, on her big day.
Michelle just celebrated an adrenaline-pumping, monster-truck bachelorette party with her self-declared "squad" of friends in Arizona in May.
And one month before that, Michelle was the guest of honor at her bridal shower at Ardor on the Bluffs in Minnesota, where Jack is also originally from.
Michelle and Jack had met through their mutual friends, and Michelle hard launched their relationship in October 2023 by writing on social media how she had "hit the Jackpot" with her man.
Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" at the time.
"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared.
"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."
Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.
"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained.
"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"