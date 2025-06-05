The Bachelorette alum Michelle Young has revealed her wedding date -- and it's rapidly approaching!

ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle took to Instagram on June 2 and posted a video of herself dancing with fiance Jack Leius in their living room.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Text placed over the footage read, "Funny how a year and a half ago I constantly wondered if I would ever find my person... Now I'm practicing the first dance with him for our wedding that's in 5 days."

Michelle confirmed her wedding date in the caption, writing, "I guess they really mean it when they say it'll all work out 06.07.25 #weddingday #brideandgroom #countdown."

Michelle's wedding will therefore be taking place on Saturday, June 7 in Minnesota, where The Bachelorette alum grew up and currently lives with Jack.

Jack commented on Michelle's post, "Run it baby girl."

Michelle's maid of honor and fellow The Bachelor 25 alum Ryan Claytor also gushed, "Let's get y'all married."

Michelle will be wearing a custom Anne Barge wedding gown, which she had purchased in Arizona, on her big day.

Michelle just celebrated an adrenaline-pumping, monster-truck bachelorette party with her self-declared "squad" of friends in Arizona in May.

And one month before that, Michelle was the guest of honor at her bridal shower at Ardor on the Bluffs in Minnesota, where Jack is also originally from.

Michelle and Jack had met through their mutual friends, and Michelle hard launched their relationship in October 2023 by writing on social media how she had "hit the Jackpot" with her man.

Jack proposed marriage to The Bachelorette alum with a 3.56-carat, emerald-cut diamond at Centennial Lakes in Minnesota in October 2024 and the pair got engaged.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Michelle discussed her upcoming wedding during a February episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" at the time.

"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared.

"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."

Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.

"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained.

"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"

ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle -- who found fame when she competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season -- fell for Jack after a broken engagement to her The Bachelorette 18 winner Nayte Olukoya.

Michelle and Nayte had gotten engaged on The Bachelorette 18 finale and later announced their split in June 2022.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) 

Michelle previously claimed she was completely blindsided by Nayte's decision to break up with her after only six months of dating post-The Bachelorette finale.

The Bachelor alum was also shocked that Nayte had dumped her in a phone call shortly after her birthday.

Nayte said on the "Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal" podcast in December 2023 that he had trust issues and the pair fought constantly -- but he never cheated.

Nayte said he had known early on that his relationship with Michelle wasn't going to last and so he felt "a huge relief" when they called it quits.

Nayte also confessed that The Bachelorette was a "terrible" chapter in his life that "really f-cked" him up.

When asked to share how her engagement to Jack is different from what she had with Nayte, Michelle said during her "Almost Famous Podcast" appearance that they "don't compare at all."

Michelle shared, "Jack calms my nervous system so much, and he really puts my anxiety at bay. I feel like with him, social media has seen a little bit more of my goofy side."

Michelle gushed about how Jack makes her feel comfortable, accepted and loved. She also boasted about having great communication with that "gem" of a man.

"He's somebody who's always going to stick around," Michelle noted, adding how this relationship is "healthy" and her romance with Nayte simply was not.

"I don't know how I found him in Minnesota... but he is a lovely man. He's so wonderful," Michelle concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 18
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 18 NEWS