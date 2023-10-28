"Hit the Jackpot with you," Michelle captioned a pair of Instagram photos showing her posing with Jack.
Michelle's reveal came about a week after she had teased her new relationship with Jack in a faceless post on Instagram Stories.
In the Instagram Stories post, the Season 18 The Bachelorette star and her new beau were both dressed in black, and the mystery man's shirt was unbuttoned, showing off a small gold chain around his neck and a very large chest tattoo.
"Dinner Vibez," Michelle wrote, suggesting her night out was definitely a date.
Michelle also added a red heart emoji to her post.
Michelle had first soft launched the new romance via Instagram Stories on October 9 when she had uploaded a photo with a man at the Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
In the selfie, Michelle, a Minnesota native, was smiling big as the unidentified man with black curly hair -- who was wearing a purple Vikings hat -- kissed her on the cheek.
Michelle teased last month how she was dating again and testing the waters following her heartbreaking June 2022 split from ex-fiance Nayte Olukoya.
At the time, Michelle shared on TikTok how she had a big date planned but was afraid of getting sick.
Michelle said she accidentally gulped down a two-day old Starbucks coffee that had been sitting in her car in the extreme heat.
"I was supposed to go on a date. Do I cancel the date now or feel it out? Should I go to sleep and call it a day?" Michelle asked her followers, cracking a few jokes along the way. "This is going to be character building."
Several days later, The Bachelor alum posted another TikTok video of herself trying out the "I will end 2023 _____" filter.
Michelle received the random answer of "crazy in love," and she captioned the fun post, "About damn time and challenge accepted! #someonenew #fyp."
One fan commented on the post, "Why'd you look like you already know him?!"
And another person questioned, "Good thing you pushed through the stomach ache huh?!"
Michelle and Nayte got engaged on The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale, which aired in December 2021. On The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose, the couple was gifted a $200,000 check to put towards their first house together.
Nayte had initially planned to move to Minnesota to be with Michelle in March 2022, but he claimed on "The Viall Files" podcast in September of last year that he decided to stay in Austin, TX, due to back-to-back arguments he and Michelle had in the first few days of January 2022.
The couple allegedly continued fighting, and so Michelle and Nayte's relationship lasted only six months after the finale aired.
"It's been really interesting. Just, you know, you go through something and you think you know someone, and then more recently, [you don't]," Michelle told Celeb Secrets TV in September 2022.
On "The Viall Files" podcast, Nayte recalled there being a sudden and unexpected shift in his relationship with the former The Bachelorette star once they entered the real world, from being blissfully happy to living with tension.
"We started consistently and gradually going downhill, where we were just, like, it wasn't sunshine and rainbows anymore," he claimed.
"I remember crying my heart out to [my mom and stepdad, saying], 'I'm so frustrated and I have no idea what's going on in this relationship.' How can you be so sure about something and then just have it fall apart?"
Nayte said he felt pressure to be perfect since Michelle was a famous face and they were the new hot couple in Bachelor Nation at the time. Nayte also said there were trust issues on his part, citing an incident when Michelle had allegedly suspiciously deleted a DM conversation with a famous male country singer.
The Bachelorette 18 winner also shared how he wants "more of a partner and less of a coach" in his next relationship.
"I miss the Michelle I fell in love with, but I'm not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with," Nayte told Nick Viall last year.
Michelle admitted to Celeb Secrets TV that the aftermath of her breakup was truly "a lot" to handle since her family is very "private."
Michelle, who moved to Los Angeles last year, continued, "All I can do, truly, is [remember] I know how things went down. I know the other person knows what went down, and I can stay true to myself and really that's all that I can do."
Nayte also raised eyebrows when he moved from Texas to Los Angeles a few weeks after his breakup with Michelle to pursue modeling, Us Weekly reported.
The sales executive was also accused of moving on from Michelle quickly with The Bachelor alum Deandra Kanu after they were photographed flirting at a party, but Nayte insisted nothing romantic ever happened between them.
Michelle said in September 2022 it was "hard" dealing with "the public's opinion" of her personal life and the reports that were circulating online about Nayte.
"Everyone thinks that they know what happened, and all of this other stuff," Michelle said.
"And honestly, for me, my parents really taught me [to] control what you can control. I can control myself and my attitude, my emotions. My mental well-being is not dependent on people other than myself. And so that's where I was able to find that stability and consistency."
"Honestly, for me, [it's] tainted. Because it was my dream ring," Michelle said of her pear-shaped diamond on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
She added, "I wanted the relationship to work. I was willing to put in work for the relationship. And I had the person take off... Both people have to be capable of [working on the relationship]. And so, for me, it was yeah, I feel like that was literally kind of stripped away from me, so it pisses me off!"
On TikTok, Michelle opened up earlier this year about how she'd like to date a goal-oriented man who plans romantic dates from start to finish and can go with the flow and remain positive in the face of unexpected challenges.
As far as dealbreakers go, Michelle said "complacency" and being "emotionally unavailable." She also said it's unattractive when men get stuck in a pyramid scheme, cannot read a room, give guilt trips, and fail to communicate effectively.