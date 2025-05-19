The Bachelorette alum Michelle Young is about to get married -- and so she's partying first with her girls!

ADVERTISEMENT
Michelle, whose Summer 2025 wedding to fiance Jack Leius is fast approaching, celebrated an adrenaline-pumping bachelorette party with her closest friends this past weekend.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"What a squad," Michelle, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 17, sharing a selfie of the group following their monster truck ride.

"If you're having a bachelorette party in [Arizona], I highly recommend checking out @desertmonstertours. We just had the time of our lives!"

In the photo, the Season 18 The Bachelorette star was wearing a white handkerchief that read, "Bride," while the rest of her crew were rocking the same handkerchief in pink.

That night, Michelle and her "squad" checked out Cake Scottsdale and partied with a "Future Mrs. Leius" sign.

Michelle also said "yes" to her wedding dress late last week.

Bridal designer Anne Barge posted a video of Michelle trying on gowns, and she wrote via Instagram, "We couldn't stop smiling as we watched @michelleyoung try-on wedding gowns for the first time at @annebargebridalatelier in Atlanta."

Anne tagged Michelle in the post and continued, "While she'll be saying 'yes' in a custom @annebarge gown, the experience of trying on dresses was truly magical and unforgettable."

The Bachelorette alum just celebrated her bridal shower in April at Ardor on the Bluffs in Minnesota. Not only are Michelle and Jack both from Minnesota, but they currently live there together.

"My heart is so full," Michelle wrote of the event at the time.

Social media posts of Michelle's bridal shower also revealed her maid of honor is The Bachelor alum Ryan Claytor, who competed against Michelle for Matt James' heart on The Bachelor's 25th season.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Michelle and Jack met through their mutual friends, and Michelle hard launched their relationship in October 2023 by writing on social media how she had "hit the Jackpot" with her man.

Jack proposed marriage to The Bachelorette alum with a 3.56-carat, emerald-cut diamond at Centennial Lakes in their Minnesota in October 2024 and the pair got engaged.

Michelle recently showed off her Save the Dates on Instagram, and she discussed her upcoming wedding during a February episode of "The Ben & Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast" co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.

Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" at the time.

"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared.

"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."

Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.

ADVERTISEMENT
"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained.

"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"

Michelle fell for Jack after a broken engagement to her The Bachelorette 18 winner Nayte Olukoya.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Michelle and Nayte had gotten engaged on The Bachelorette 18 finale and later announced their split in June 2022.

Michelle previously claimed she was completely blindsided by Nayte's decision to break up with her after only six months of dating post-The Bachelorette finale.

The Bachelor alum was also shocked that Nayte had dumped her in a phone call shortly after her birthday.

Nayte said on the "Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal" podcast in December 2023 that he had trust issues and the pair fought constantly -- but he never cheated.

Nayte said he had known early on that his relationship with Michelle wasn't going to last and so he felt "a huge relief" when they called it quits.

Nayte also confessed that The Bachelorette was a "terrible" chapter in his life that "really f-cked" him up.

When asked to share how her engagement to Jack is different from what she had with Nayte, Michelle said during her recent "Almost Famous Podcast" that they "don't compare at all."

Michelle shared, "Jack calms my nervous system so much, and he really puts my anxiety at bay. I feel like with him, social media has seen a little bit more of my goofy side."

Michelle gushed about how Jack made her feel comfortable, accepted and loved. She also boasted about having great communication with that "gem" of a man.

ADVERTISEMENT
"He's somebody who's always going to stick around," Michelle noted, adding how this relationship is "healthy" and her romance with Nayte was not.

"I don't know how I found him in Minnesota... but he is a lovely man. He's so wonderful," Michelle concluded.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 18
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 18 NEWS