"What a squad," Michelle, 31, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, May 17, sharing a selfie of the group following their monster truck ride.
"If you're having a bachelorette party in [Arizona], I highly recommend checking out @desertmonstertours. We just had the time of our lives!"
In the photo, the Season 18 The Bachelorette star was wearing a white handkerchief that read, "Bride," while the rest of her crew were rocking the same handkerchief in pink.
That night, Michelle and her "squad" checked out Cake Scottsdale and partied with a "Future Mrs. Leius" sign.
Michelle also said "yes" to her wedding dress late last week.
Bridal designer Anne Barge posted a video of Michelle trying on gowns, and she wrote via Instagram, "We couldn't stop smiling as we watched @michelleyoung try-on wedding gowns for the first time at @annebargebridalatelier in Atlanta."
Anne tagged Michelle in the post and continued, "While she'll be saying 'yes' in a custom @annebarge gown, the experience of trying on dresses was truly magical and unforgettable."
Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" at the time.
"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle shared.
"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."
Michelle said she and Jack had already established their wedding party and were having a lot of fun.
"We never had this ideal [wedding plan] of like, 'Let's do this, and let's do this,'" Michelle explained.
"And so once we got engaged, we kind of started to look at what time of year we wanted it, how long we wanted to wait, and that conversation really pushed us to be like, 'Okay, we've really got to lock something down here.'"