Michelle and Jack said "I do" inside a glass atrium built beneath a canopy of trees.
"It's been a whirlwind of emotions and our cheeks may get stuck from smiling so big!" Michelle, 32, gushed to People.
"We knew regardless of how things turned out it would feel like an incredibly special day. So many fun moments and funny stories."
Michelle walked down the aisle in a strapless, custom-designed Anne Barge gown to a violinist playing "Love Me For The Both Of Us" by CJ Fam. She carried a bouquet of flowers similar to the one Jack had presented her on the day he proposed marriage in October 2024.
Michelle, who was the runner-up on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's 18th season, called her white dress "timeless," and her bridesmaids wore black.
"The timeless style is what really drew me in as well as the detail and care that is put in from the team while designing a custom dress," Michelle said.
"It was many months of meetings and flying to appointments but turned into one of the most special memories."
When Michelle reached Jack at the end of the aisle, the pair played a game of "Rock Paper Scissors" to determine who was going to read their vows first.
"My favorite thing about Michelle is the aura she brings," Jack told the magazine of his bride.
"She has this contagious smile and laugh and is just this magnetic person that people gravitate toward. I've loved watching how she navigates life with so much confidence."
The Bachelorette alum elaborated, "I can open up to him about anything and also have fun with him doing absolutely anything. He's truly my partner in crime."
Jack's boss and former University of Minnesota football coach, Mike Sherels, officiated the wedding. And Mike's twin daughters, Lyla and Cecilia, served as the flower girls at the ceremony.
Once Michelle and Jack became husband and wife, they walked hand in hand to "Best I Ever Had" by Drake.
The pair then followed through on their pact to "stay side-by-side the entire evening."
"We wanted our day to be very intentional," Michelle explained. "It's easy to get caught up in the planning of it all and not transition into the moment so we made sure to plan small moments aside with each other."
The Bachelor alum had her first dance with Jack to "Hate That I Love You" by Rihanna, which the pair had listened to in the car on the night they first met.
Following their "special" first dance, wedding guests dined on family-style Italian food before enjoying a dessert table covered in different sweets and pies. Later in the evening, a food truck pulled up and served burgers.
As for their honeymoon, Michelle and Jack plan to "eat their way through" a two-week honeymoon in Italy later this summer.
The couple are also apparently looking forward to settling down and starting a family.
"We both are excited to have found the person who we genuinely call our best friend and will go through life with," the pair told the magazine.
"Looking forward to having some athletic babies and hopefully coaching them in the future."
"Funny how a year and a half ago I constantly wondered if I would ever find my person... Now I'm practicing the first dance with him for our wedding that's in 5 days," Michelle wrote alongside footage of Jack and herself dancing in their living room.
"I guess they really mean it when they say it'll all work out 06.07.25 #weddingday #brideandgroom #countdown."
Michelle teased that she and Jack were in "full-force wedding planning" at the time.
"We have a date picked out. We have a venue picked out. It is [this year], and it's coming up quick here, I will say that!" Michelle said.
"We got right to it! The man means business. It's really kind of nice. Long engagements are fine too, but we were like, 'Yeah, we're engaged, let's do life together -- let's go!' And so it's been fun with the whole wedding planning thing."
Michelle said she and Jack never had an "ideal" wedding in mind but it was fun to decide on the specifics together.