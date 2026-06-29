"Big news around here... Jade's officially moved in. Our little house has so much history and now it has a future too," Michael wrote at the time.
"It's not about starting over. It's about adding on. More laughter, more love, more life lived in these walls."
Michael welcomed James with his late wife Laura Allio, who passed away in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued in the caption: "To anyone still in the thick of grief, wondering if joy has a place in your story again -- It does."
Michael went on to share how Jade has completed his home -- and his little family.
"It might look different. It might take time. But there's room for all of it," Michael wrote. "And sometimes... it brings you home in a whole new way. A letter to our home."
Not many people in Bachelor Nation reached out to congratulate Michael or show their support following his split from Danielle Maltby, but The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti commented, "So so happy for you."
Michael had teased he was in a new relationship in December 2024 by posting a video of a mystery brunette woman helping him and James decorate a Christmas tree.
"We got everything we wanted this year. Hope you did too," Michael captioned the video.
Michael then took to Instagram in early January 2025 to introduce his girlfriend, Jade, to the world by posting a video of their memories from the prior year. He called himself the "luckiest guy in the world."
Michael captioned his January 2025 relationship hard launch, "We met in 2021 and became instant friends. For years, that's exactly how we stayed -- always there for each other at any hour, sharing laughs when life got tough, and offering support when it was needed most."
"There's something special about being friends first. It sounds obvious, but I'd never truly experienced it until I met her," he continued of his dynamic with Jade.
"For the first time in forever, I've felt unconditional love and have been able to give it in return."
Michael told his followers that Jade was "the light" who was in his thoughts all day, every day, and he added, "[She's] fitting seamlessly into our lives and completing our family in ways I never imagined possible."
Michael also said "one of the greatest joys" in his life was watching Jade, his "best friend," and James form "such a strong bond." He said it brought him a "happiness beyond compare."
"It's like she was meant to be here with us all along," he gushed.
Danielle moved from Nashville, TN -- where she had lived for 12 years -- to Cleveland, OH, to be with Michael and his son in February 2023, but Michael announced their split in September of that year, claiming he and Danielle weren't compatible.
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Danielle revealed on her "The WoMed" podcast that Michael "blindsided" and brutally dumped her one day after she froze her eggs. She said the breakup left her "hurt" and "confused" as well as overcome with grief.
"I moved up here for someone who I thought wanted to be with me forever," Danielle told Cleveland Magazine in 2023. "I genuinely believed we'd get engaged and married."
She added, "It's become such a thing in The Bachelor world to make a joint statement [when you split up], but there was nothing joint about this. I didn't decide it."
Danielle confessed that she "was in the trenches for a few months" after Michael broke up with her.
But it wasn't Danielle's first major heartbreak.
When Danielle was 25, she found the body of her then-boyfriend who had just overdosed on drugs in 2011. She had to resuscitate him, witness his death, and then work through the trauma and loss.
Danielle suggested that Michael didn't think she was resilient enough, although former The Bachelor star Nick Viall had called her just that on the show's 21st season that aired in 2017.
In response to Danielle's allegation Michael brutally dumped her, Michael confirmed on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast in September 2023 that he didn't warn Danielle ahead of time about how he was feeling and so she never saw the split coming.
However, Michael claimed that he was not quick to throw in the towel, and that he and Danielle had attended couples' therapy to try to salvage their relationship.
And on the topic of Danielle having sacrificed so much to be with Michael, Michael claimed he "totally" would have considered moving to Nashville if he didn't have a child to raise in Utah near James' grandparents.
"Danielle was in a transition period and she wanted to leave her job," Michael said, adding how Danielle had been thinking about moving to Ohio for reasons other than their post-Bachelor in Paradise romance.
Michael also claimed via Instagram Stories at the time that before Danielle moved to Ohio, he told her that he couldn't imagine himself having another child.
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Michael said he warned Danielle that he might never want kids and she handled the news "gracefully" and proceeded to freeze her eggs just in case he changed his mind down the road.
Prior to Michael's breakup announcement, split rumors had plagued the couple for months, and they both dodged talking about their relationship in the media.
On the former couple's Bachelor in Paradise season, Michael and Danielle were able to connect quickly over their similar losses and traumas.
Michael and Danielle chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise dating, before overnight Fantasy Suites. They both said they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
But Michael revealed on the reunion show in November 2022 that James adored Danielle, and that he was "in love" with Danielle. Danielle was apparently only the second woman whom Michael had ever said "I love you" to.