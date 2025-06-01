"Big news around here... Jade's officially moved in. Our little house has so much history and now it has a future too," Michael wrote alongside the video.
"It's not about starting over. It's about adding on. More laughter, more love, more life lived in these walls."
Michael welcomed James with his late wife Laura Allio, who passed away in 2019 following a battle with breast cancer.
The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued in the caption: "To anyone still in the thick of grief, wondering if joy has a place in your story again -- It does."
Michael went on to share how Jade has completed his home -- and his little family.
"It might look different. It might take time. But there's room for all of it," Michael concluded.
"And sometimes... it brings you home in a whole new way. A letter to our home."
Not many people in Bachelor Nation reached out to congratulate Michael or show their support following his split from Danielle Maltby, but The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti commented, "So so happy for you."
Michael had teased he was in a new relationship in December 2024 by posting a video of a mystery brunette woman helping him and James decorate a Christmas tree.
"We got everything we wanted this year. Hope you did too," Michael captioned the video.
Michael then took to Instagram in early January to introduce his girlfriend, Jade, to the world.
A video Michael had posted at the time captured the couple's memories from January 2024 to January 2025, and he called himself the "luckiest guy in the world."
Michael captioned his January 2 relationship hard launch, "We met in 2021 and became instant friends. For years, that's exactly how we stayed -- always there for each other at any hour, sharing laughs when life got tough, and offering support when it was needed most."
"There's something special about being friends first. It sounds obvious, but I'd never truly experienced it until I met her," he continued of his dynamic with Jade.
"For the first time in forever, I've felt unconditional love and have been able to give it in return."
Danielle was smitten with Michael, a widower and business owner from Akron, OH, when the pair appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2022, and they left the season dating and in a relationship.
Danielle moved from Nashville, TN -- where she had lived for 12 years -- to Cleveland, OH, to be with Michael and his son in February 2023, but Michael announced their split in September of that year, claiming he and Danielle weren't compatible.
Danielle revealed on her "The WoMed" podcast that Michael "blindsided" and brutally dumped her one day after she had frozen her eggs. She said the breakup left her "hurt" and "confused" as well as overcome with grief.
"I moved up here for someone who I thought wanted to be with me forever," Danielle told Cleveland Magazine in 2023. "I genuinely believed we'd get engaged and married."
She added, "It's become such a thing in The Bachelor world to make a joint statement [when you split up], but there was nothing joint about this. I didn't decide it."
Danielle confessed that she "was in the trenches for a few months" after Michael broke up with her.
"I was in, like, constant communication with my therapist. Now, though, I've done so much healing," Danielle said.
And part of her journey to healing was accepting Cleveland as her new home, even though she had left her nursing job and friends behind in Nashville to become a part of Michael's life in Ohio.
"I didn't necessarily choose this place," Danielle admitted, "but I wanted to make it feel like home. It was like, 'Well, I'm here, so I now need to take my life back.'"
Danielle, who has overcome some major adversity in her life, shared how she wanted to empower women in a similar situation.
When Danielle was 25-years-old, she found the body of her then-boyfriend who had just overdosed on drugs in 2011. She had to resuscitate him, witness his death, and then work through the trauma and loss.
But according to the blonde beauty, her most recent ex-boyfriend -- presumably Michael -- made her feel like she was weak.
"In my last relationship, I was told that I wasn't resilient enough," Danielle admitted to the magazine.
"I just laughed because that's the last thing anybody would say about me. I've been through so much, and I'm still so hopeful."
In response to Danielle's allegation Michael had brutally dumped her and "traumatized" her, Michael confirmed on Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast in September 2023 that he didn't warn Danielle ahead of time about how he was feeling and so she never saw the split coming.
"I suggested doing a mutual breakup post, but she did not want to do that mainly because this breakup was not mutual. She told me, 'Go out there, say what you want to say, do what you want to do. I'll follow suit,'" he explained at the time.
According to The Bachelorette alum, Danielle asked him not to call or contact her because staying in communication would make healing and moving on "that much more difficult."
However, Michael claimed that he was not quick to throw in the towel, and that he and Danielle had attended couples' therapy to try to salvage their relationship.
And on the topic of Danielle having sacrificed so much to be with Michael, Michael claimed he "totally" would have considered moving to Nashville if he didn't have a child to raise in Utah near his grandparents.
"Danielle was in a transition period and she wanted to leave her job," Michael said, adding how Danielle had been thinking about moving to Ohio for reasons other than their post-Bachelor in Paradise romance.
"If we would have stayed long distance we wouldn't have known whether or not this would have worked, and our goal was to make it work."
Michael also claimed via Instagram Stories at the time that before Danielle moved to Ohio, he told her that he couldn't imagine himself having another child.
Michael said he warned Danielle that he might never want kids and she handled the news "gracefully" and proceeded to freeze her eggs just in case he changed his mind down the road.
Prior to Michael's breakup announcement, split rumors had plagued the couple for months, and they both dodged talking about their relationship in the media.
On the former couple's Bachelor in Paradise season, Michael and Danielle revealed they had spoken via DMs on Instagram and become friends prior to filming the show, but Paradise marked the first time they were meeting in-person.
Michael and Danielle were able to connect quickly over their similar losses and traumas. The pair slowly got to know each other and never expressed interest in dating anyone else on the show.
Michael and Danielle chose to leave Bachelor in Paradise together as a couple before overnight Fantasy Suites. They both determined they weren't ready to get engaged, especially because Danielle had yet to meet James.
However, Michael revealed on the reunion show in November 2022 that James quickly came to adore Danielle, and that Danielle couldn't wait to become a bigger part of James' life.
Michael also announced on the reunion show that he was "in love" with Danielle and she had changed his life for the better. Danielle is only the second woman whom Michael ever said, "I love you," to.