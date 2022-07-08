Luke and Amanda Mertz, a 35-year-old on-air host, each posted a slideshow of photos from their engagement Thursday on Instagram and captioned it, "When in Rome... We are so thrilled to finally share the news, WE'RE ENGAGED!!"
Luke, who competed for JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette's twelfth season in 2016 and also appeared on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018, proposed marriage to his longtime girlfriend during a romantic trip to Rome, Italy.
Luke, 37, hired a florist to help him set up a beautiful scene for him to pop the question, and he had local musicians play when he got down on one knee. Luke also got a little help from Amanda's friends to make sure the moment would be everything his new fiancee had hoped for, Peoplereported.
"It feels like a long time coming. There's other points in my life which I thought I was much closer to it. And now, I'm finally there," Luke told the magazine. "So [I'm] really excited -- and excited about the next season of life."
Luke unveiled Amanda on Instagram in August 2018, less than three months after his breakup with Big Brother alum Holly Allen. The former on-again, off-again couple reportedly called it quits on their relationship in May 2018.
Luke and Amanda reportedly took a break in early 2020 but reconciled later that year, when Luke said the couple "really started looking at life together."
Luke explained, "Sometimes our frustrations or our other distractions in life -- a career, or things and logistics of life -- that don't align. They push us away."
"And then when you get some distance from somebody, you realize, 'Wow, I mean, maybe there's challenges to what we're doing. Maybe we're not exactly the same person, but we have way more similarities than we have differences,'" he continued. "There's something to be said for that. And that's what it was for us."
Luke and Amanda apparently want a short engagement and can see themselves tying the knot by the end of this year or in the early 2023.
"We've talked about every type of wedding at this point. We started talking about a small destination wedding with friends and family and then, we've talked about big weddings as well," Luke shared. "I think at this point, we are looking at having it in Texas, which is a destination wedding for some people."
"Everybody wants to go visit Texas and wear a cowboy hat, and that type of thing," he added. "So yeah, we've got my family ranch in Texas and my mom has been working on having a wedding venue there, actually, for a couple of years. So we're excited about having it there."
And, according to the commercial real estate agent and war veteran, there will "definitely" feature "a lot of our Bachelor family" on the guest list.
"There's a lot of folks that live in Nashville and that we're both friends with. And so those folks would be invited, for sure. We stayed close with them," Luke told People.
"And then, some of the other ones I've stayed close with from my season, Chase McNary out in Scottsdale, where I would spend a lot of time for work... It's going to be exciting to reunite with that family as well."
Luke also confirmed he and Amanda would like to have children someday.
But for now, Luke noted he's just "so excited" to have a partner through life.
"You know, you're on the same team and you really start to feel that as you're committing and moving toward marriage and now being engaged," Luke said. "We're excited about just taking on life together, I think [that] is the best part."
He concluded, "It's a strange thing after you've spent so many years single and used to just solving life's problems as an individual. And then, when you have somebody to help with that, it's just a cool feeling."
In addition to his prior romance with Holly, Luke was also previously linked to Stassi Yaramchuk, whom he allegedly ghosted following their appearance on The Bachelor Winter Games.
Luke and Stassi appeared to leave The Bachelor Winter Games as a strong and solid couple, having engaged in long conversations and bonded over their similar heart conditions.
However, during the show's reunion special in February 2018, Stassi told former The Bachelor host Chris Harrison she never heard from Luke after The Bachelor Winter Games finished filming in December 2017.
Luke -- who has been the subject of public "player" and "cheater" accusations before -- told People at the time that after The Bachelor Winter Games wrapped, he realized his heart really belonged to Holly the whole time, which was an explanation he attempted to use to justify why he had given Stassi the cold shoulder when she confronted him about his behavior on the reunion special.
Luke also briefly dated The Bachelor alum Danielle Lombard in March 2017. He and Danielle, however, never got serious or became an item.