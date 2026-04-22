The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has denied speculation her marriage to comedian Jeff Arcuri is on the rocks and they're headed for divorce.

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Katie, 34, posted a screenshot via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 21 of a person writing in her DMs, "No wonder Jeff is so done with you. He hasn't liked [the] last six of your posts and not even liked your comments recently."

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Katie quipped in reply to the troll, "Oh no! [Laughing emoji] Jeff hasn't shown his love via public social media display. Is a divorce near?"

Katie continued to poke fun at the accusation by secretly filming a conversation with her husband in their home.

"I have a question: Are you divorcing me?" Katie asked Jeff, 38, in a video she uploaded on her Instagram Stories.

"Why? Just no," Jeff replied with a laugh.

"Well, I noticed you haven't been 'liking' my posts... like, the last six you haven't 'liked,'" Katie said.

"Are you serious?" Jeff asked. "I'll go 'like' them right now if you want me to. I don't like anything."

Katie noted, "The internet says you're leaving me," before the couple poked fun at the speculation together.

Once Jeff discovered Katie wasn't serious and she was recording him, he playfully blurted out, "I am leaving you!"

Katie then posted a screenshot of a fake news story with the following headline: "Shocking news: After two years of marriage, Katie Thurston confirms she has divorced her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri -- she reveals the reason, leaving fans stunned."

Katie reacted to the report by writing, "Omg you guys why didn't you tell us??? [Broken-heart and knife emojis]."

Not only are Katie and Jeff still together, but they just bought a house they intend to renovate.

"[It's] one that will require a lot [of] TLC to get her ready," Katie shared Wednesday, April 22 on Instagram.

"This is a huge project we will be documenting over the next year... This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan."

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Katie also teased she'll be dropping a YouTube series to follow the couple's home transformation.

Jeff has also been very supportive of Katie's cancer journey and treatments, according to The Bachelor alum.

Katie first announced her cancer diagnosis in February 2025.

"I had a small lump in my breast... I discovered it myself," Katie wrote via Instagram Stories at the time.

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"[I] thought maybe it was my period [or] maybe it was muscle soreness from working out. But, eventually, this lump never went away."

One month later, Katie learned the cancer had spread to her liver, elevating her diagnosis to stage 4.

Katie -- who chose to move from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments -- sought fertility treatments so that she and Jeff can welcome children one day. The pair also got married on March 22, 2025 in an intimate backyard wedding.

Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.

"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.

"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."

Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she began her treatment.

"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."

The next step in Katie's journey to recovery is having a double mastectomy with implants and nerve preservation.

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Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video clip of one of his standup acts. Katie told her friend that Jeff was going to be her "future husband."

After talking on the phone for three to six hours daily, Katie and Jeff met in person for the first time in Los Angeles in early May 2024. The pair then got engaged three months later in August 2024.

Katie added how Jeff's humor really helped her get through "every single appointment" and all of the IVF shots.

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"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared.

Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."

Prior to falling in love with Jeff, Katie had a short-lived engagement to her The Bachelorette 17 winner Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake -- a Canadian wildlife specialist -- announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John had dumped her after she allegedly gave the relationship everything she had.

After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

Katie then soft launched her relationship with Jeff in January 2024 when she was asked to give dating advice on Instagram, but she didn't reveal she was officially dating Jeff until June of that year.

Katie had announced at the time: "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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