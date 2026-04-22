Katie, 34, posted a screenshot via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 21 of a person writing in her DMs, "No wonder Jeff is so done with you. He hasn't liked [the] last six of your posts and not even liked your comments recently."
Katie quipped in reply to the troll, "Oh no! [Laughing emoji] Jeff hasn't shown his love via public social media display. Is a divorce near?"
Katie continued to poke fun at the accusation by secretly filming a conversation with her husband in their home.
"I have a question: Are you divorcing me?" Katie asked Jeff, 38, in a video she uploaded on her Instagram Stories.
"Why? Just no," Jeff replied with a laugh.
"Well, I noticed you haven't been 'liking' my posts... like, the last six you haven't 'liked,'" Katie said.
"Are you serious?" Jeff asked. "I'll go 'like' them right now if you want me to. I don't like anything."
Katie noted, "The internet says you're leaving me," before the couple poked fun at the speculation together.
Once Jeff discovered Katie wasn't serious and she was recording him, he playfully blurted out, "I am leaving you!"
Katie then posted a screenshot of a fake news story with the following headline: "Shocking news: After two years of marriage, Katie Thurston confirms she has divorced her husband, comedian Jeff Arcuri -- she reveals the reason, leaving fans stunned."
Katie reacted to the report by writing, "Omg you guys why didn't you tell us??? [Broken-heart and knife emojis]."
Katie -- who chose to move from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments -- sought fertility treatments so that she and Jeff can welcome children one day. The pair also got married on March 22, 2025 in an intimate backyard wedding.
Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.
"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.
"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."
Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she began her treatment.
"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring onThe Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video clip of one of his standup acts. Katie told her friend that Jeff was going to be her "future husband."
After talking on the phone for three to six hours daily, Katie and Jeff met in person for the first time in Los Angeles in early May 2024. The pair then got engaged three months later in August 2024.
Katie added how Jeff's humor really helped her get through "every single appointment" and all of the IVF shots.
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"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared.
Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."