"Liver update: no evidence of disease!!" Katie wrote following a liver MRI.
"PET scan will be at the end of the month... I don't really know what to expect. I don't believe there were clear margins with my DMX and only two lymph nodes were removed. But also, what they did remove, it showed great response to treatment."
The Bachelor alum added, "So I can only hope that whatever is possibly left hanging around is stable or shrinking."
Katie therefore begun a treatment plan that resulted in her tumors shrinking. However, she had to pause her cancer treatments in April to hopefully prevent liver damage and also prepare for a double mastectomy.
Katie then revealed in May that her liver was "not okay," and she added at the time, "[I] will need MRI and likely another biopsy."
She questioned at the time, "The cancer had spread to my liver once. Is it back? Is it the Lupron injection? Because those spikes sure coincide with my injections?"
Katie acknowledged that while her doctors wanted to do more testing, she planned to wait until she returned home from a cruise to Alaska with her husband Jeff Arcuri.
"Scanxiety is not something I need," she quipped at the time.
On May 31, Katie shared via Instagram Stories that she had a liver MRI scheduled for June 7 and "Signatera results pending PET scan June 25th."
Katie will receive more information about her breast cancer when she has her PET scan later this month.
Katie appears to be so grateful to have Jeff by her side throughout this treatment journey.
Katie recently denied the couple is headed for divorce, and they recently bought a home together to renovate.
"This is a huge project we will be documenting over the next year... This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan," Katie shared on social media in late April.
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video of his standup, calling him her "future husband."
Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.
Katie subsequently sought fertility treatments in early 2025 so that she and Jeff can hopefully welcome children one day.
"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared last year.
Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."
Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025.