The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has revealed a big update about her cancer journey less than two months after undergoing a double mastectomy.

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Katie, 35, took to her Boobie Broadcast channel on Monday, June 8 and revealed the latest on her battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

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"Liver update: no evidence of disease!!" Katie wrote following a liver MRI.

"PET scan will be at the end of the month... I don't really know what to expect. I don't believe there were clear margins with my DMX and only two lymph nodes were removed. But also, what they did remove, it showed great response to treatment."

The Bachelor alum added, "So I can only hope that whatever is possibly left hanging around is stable or shrinking."

Katie first announced she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and then one month later, she learned the cancer had spread to her liver, elevating her diagnosis to stage 4 cancer.

Katie therefore begun a treatment plan that resulted in her tumors shrinking. However, she had to pause her cancer treatments in April to hopefully prevent liver damage and also prepare for a double mastectomy.

Katie then revealed in May that her liver was "not okay," and she added at the time, "[I] will need MRI and likely another biopsy."

She questioned at the time, "The cancer had spread to my liver once. Is it back? Is it the Lupron injection? Because those spikes sure coincide with my injections?"

Katie acknowledged that while her doctors wanted to do more testing, she planned to wait until she returned home from a cruise to Alaska with her husband Jeff Arcuri.

"Scanxiety is not something I need," she quipped at the time.

On May 31, Katie shared via Instagram Stories that she had a liver MRI scheduled for June 7 and "Signatera results pending PET scan June 25th."

While Katie said on June 8 that she's excited to hear there's no cancer in her liver anymore, she said she has elevated enzyme levels that doctors will have to continue to monitor.

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Katie will receive more information about her breast cancer when she has her PET scan later this month.

Katie appears to be so grateful to have Jeff by her side throughout this treatment journey.

Katie recently denied the couple is headed for divorce, and they recently bought a home together to renovate.

"This is a huge project we will be documenting over the next year... This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan," Katie shared on social media in late April.

Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video of his standup, calling him her "future husband."

Katie hard launched her relationship with Jeff in June 2024. She announced at the time, "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

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Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.

Katie subsequently sought fertility treatments in early 2025 so that she and Jeff can hopefully welcome children one day.

"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared last year.

Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."

Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025.

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Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.

"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.

"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."

Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she began her treatment.

"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."

Prior to falling in love with Jeff, Katie had a short-lived engagement to her The Bachelorette 17 winner Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake -- a Canadian wildlife specialist -- announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

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Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John dumped her after she had allegedly given the relationship everything she had.

After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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