Doctors therefore allegedly want to conduct more testing, which would unfortunately mean more needle pokes for Katie.
"In short, we don't know why [my enzyme levels are up]. So they want to do a liver biopsy as well as incorporate steroids to help with whatever inflammation is going on," Katie shared.
"I feel comfortable waiting another month. Not to mention, I already have a scheduled PET scan in late June. I am doing what is best for me and sometimes that is just allowing yourself a little break from it all."
Katie, who has been open about her fear of needles for quite some time, admitted she doesn't want to go through any of that this summer.
Katie therefore declined the procedures, and she posted a screenshot of the email had she sent to her doctor explaining why.
"Thank you for the update," she wrote to her doctors, according to the screenshot posted on her channel.
"I am confidently going to decline both a liver biopsy and a new medication for another four weeks," she continued.
"Tomorrow I am switching to zoladex. And I'd like to see how that impacts my labs (if at all) before trying to incorporate more variables."
Katie went on to confirm that she needs to temporarily step away from her treatment "for mental health reasons."
Katie therefore begun a treatment plan that resulted in her tumors shrinking. However, she had to pause her cancer treatments in April to hopefully prevent liver damage and also prepare for a double mastectomy.
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Katie then revealed in May that her liver was "not okay," and she added at the time, "[I] will need MRI and likely another biopsy."
She questioned at the time, "The cancer had spread to my liver once. Is it back? Is it the Lupron injection? Because those spikes sure coincide with my injections?"
Katie acknowledged that while her doctors wanted to do more testing at the time, she planned to wait until she returned home from a cruise to Alaska with her husband Jeff Arcuri.
"Scanxiety is not something I need," she quipped at the time.
On May 31, Katie shared via Instagram Stories that she had a liver MRI scheduled for June 7 and "Signatera results pending PET scan June 25th."
While Katie said on June 8 that she's excited to hear there's no cancer in her liver anymore, she said she has elevated enzyme levels that doctors will have to continue to monitor.
"I refuse to call it a terminal illness," she told People earlier this year.
"No one is promised tomorrow. Why waste the days I've been given stressing about death?"
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video of his standup, calling him her "future husband."