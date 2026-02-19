"While that is a very good thing, it is the first time in a year that my tumor hasn't been shrinking, that it just is stagnant," Katie explained in an Instagram video she posted on February 17.
"[That realization] had me kind of spiraling a little bit."
But after speaking to her oncologist, Katie said there "are a couple of things" for her to consider.
"In the last four months, I had to take a four-week break and a two-week break from my medication. So that could play a role into why it's showing stable and not shrinking," Katie explained.
"Because, of course, my first thought was, 'The medication's not working anymore, and I have to go to a second line of treatment.' When you're at Stage 4, you're on medication for life until there's improvements in our research."
Katie therefore admitted that when her first line didn't work, it was "scary" for her.
"That's what I thought was happening. When you first start treatment, your body is almost -- not in shock -- but suddenly I'm in menopause, suddenly I'm taking really strong medication," the 35-year-old shared.
"So, it is common for the tumor to shrink significantly up front and then to kind of slow down that momentum as treatment continues."
Katie confirmed, however, that her tumor has shrunk "by 50 percent" in the last year.
"So that's great news. The PET scan showed no new spread," Katie added. "The short version is: the treatment is still working. I'm still approved to be on this plan."