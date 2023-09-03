The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has revealed if she spoke to her ex-fiance, Blake Moynes, before he left to film Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season.

Katie, who starred on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, traveled to Mexico earlier this summer and made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC's first trailer of the new Bachelor in Paradise season shows Katie, 32, pulling Blake, 33, aside for a conversation, long after their October 2021 breakup.

Katie teased her reunion with Blake during a Q&A session she conducted with her followers via Instagram Stories on August 30.

One fan asked, "Will your BIP talk with Blake be the first time you guys met face to face since the breakup?"

And Katie responded, "First time seeing/speaking [to Blake] since we split 1.5 years ago."

Along with her answer, Katie shared an eyebrow-raising, black-and-white photo of Blake sitting shirtless in front of a laptop while cuddling a cat and looking at his phone.

"Can't say much more for now," The Bachelorette alum teased.

In ABC's trailer of Bachelor in Paradise -- which premieres Thursday, September 28 at 9PM ET/PT -- the cast appears stunned when Katie steps onto the beach in a pink bikini top and denim shorts.

"I don't think Blake's going to be happy that I'm here," Katie admits, before footage shows a bothered Blake looking away from his ex-fiancee.

After a cast member says, "I don't think there is a worse scenario," Blake is shown having a meltdown and struggling with his emotions.

Katie and the Canadian wildlife specialist got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, which filmed in April 2021 and aired in August of that year.

Katie and Blake announced in late October they had decided to split and end their engagement, and then a few weeks later, Katie went Instagram official with one of her Week 2 The Bachelorette eliminees, John Hersey.

Katie faced backlash for having moved on from her former fiance too quickly with a "rebound," but both Katie and John denied any wrongdoing in the press, and Katie insisted she had never emotionally or physically cheated on Blake.

Katie and John -- a San-Diego based bartender -- then announced in late June 2022 that the couple had called it quits on their relationship.

"I don't know how it happened, but we just had gotten into a conversation, and at one point, I just said to him, 'I know more reasons why you don't like me than why you love me.' And that's a really sh-tty feeling," Katie shared on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in August 2022.

Katie and John had a whirlwind six-month romance, which included Katie letting John move into her former San Diego apartment.

Katie vented to Kaitlyn Bristowe last summer how John had been the one to break up with her -- after she had bought him a travel van so they could take road trips together.

"I let this man quit his job. I was like, 'Whatever you need me to be, I will be' -- which, in hindsight, that's not healthy, that's not good," Katie said, acknowledging she had lost herself in the relationship.

"But it is a little, like, offensive to be like, 'Damn, like, I gave you everything,' and you're still being like, 'This isn't working out.'"

After John and Katie's breakup, Katie moved out of the San Diego apartment they had shared for several months because of all the memories they shared there together.

"I'm just in a good place. I realize my worth and I realize what I want," Katie said on a late July episode of the "LadyGang" podcast.

"I feel in some ways so free right now... The only person I need to please is myself, no pun intended."

Prior to starring on The Bachelorette, Katie competed for Matt James' heart on Season 25 of The Bachelor.

