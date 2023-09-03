Katie and Blake announced in late October they had decided to split and end their engagement, and then a few weeks later, Katie went Instagram official with one of her Week 2 The Bachelorette eliminees, John Hersey.
"I don't know how it happened, but we just had gotten into a conversation, and at one point, I just said to him, 'I know more reasons why you don't like me than why you love me.' And that's a really sh-tty feeling," Katie shared on the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in August 2022.
"I let this man quit his job. I was like, 'Whatever you need me to be, I will be' -- which, in hindsight, that's not healthy, that's not good," Katie said, acknowledging she had lost herself in the relationship.
"But it is a little, like, offensive to be like, 'Damn, like, I gave you everything,' and you're still being like, 'This isn't working out.'"