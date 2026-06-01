Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video of his standup, calling him her "future husband."
Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.
Katie subsequently sought fertility treatments in early 2025 so that she and Jeff can hopefully welcome children one day.
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"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared last year.
Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."
Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025.
Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.
"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.
"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."