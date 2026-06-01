The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has shared a new update on her battle with breast cancer.

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Katie first announced she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and then one month later, she learned the cancer had spread to her liver, elevating her diagnosis to stage 4 cancer.

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Katie therefore begun a treatment plan that resulted in her tumors shrinking.

But Katie recently took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My Liver isn't Ok. Will need MRI and likely another biopsy," according to BachelorNation.com.

Katie had paused her cancer treatments last month as she prepared for a double mastectomy in early May.

Katie reportedly explained that the main reason why she stopped some of her cancer treatments was to prevent liver damage.

However, since her liver "isn't okay" now, Katie has been left to wonder if "something else" is wrong.

"The cancer had spread to my liver once. Is it back? Is it the Lupron injection? Because those spikes sure coincide with my injections," she questioned.

Katie acknowledged that while her doctors want to do more testing, she'd like to wait until she returns home from a cruise to Alaska with her husband Jeff Arcuri.

"Scanxiety is not something I need," she quipped.

On Sunday, May 31, Katie shared via Instagram Stories that she has a liver MRI scheduled for June 7 and "Signatera results pending PET scan June 25th."

Katie recently denied speculation that her marriage is on the rocks and headed for divorce.

Not only are Katie and Jeff still an item, but they also just bought a house together that they plan to renovate.

"[It's] one that will require a lot [of] TLC to get her ready," Katie shared April 22 on Instagram.

"This is a huge project we will be documenting over the next year... This is just the beginning as we create our demo plan."

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Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video of his standup, calling him her "future husband."

Katie hard launched her relationship with Jeff in June 2024. She announced at the time, "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.

Katie subsequently sought fertility treatments in early 2025 so that she and Jeff can hopefully welcome children one day.

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"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared last year.

Katie went on, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."

Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025.

Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.

"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.

"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."

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Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she began her treatment.

"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."

Prior to falling in love with Jeff, Katie had a short-lived engagement to her The Bachelorette 17 winner Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake -- a Canadian wildlife specialist -- announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John dumped her after she had allegedly given the relationship everything she had.

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After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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