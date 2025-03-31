"Unfortunately in my case, [a PET scan] did detect some spots on my liver that were a little suspicious," Katie explained in a video.
"Because of this, I did have to then do a liver biopsy to see if my cancer has spread. After days of waiting, unfortunately I did find out today that my breast cancer has spread to the liver."
Katie, however, seemed optimistic about her prognosis.
"It is fairly small, however that does put me at stage four," Katie noted.
Katie revealed her "new treatment plan," which does involve chemotherapy, is going to start on Friday, April 4.
"I know stage four can sound very scary, and it can be," Katie admitted. "However, given that I am triple positive and the spots on my liver are fairly small and detected early, I feel very optimistic on my outcome."
Katie is under the care of a team at Columbia in New York, where Katie now lives. She had moved from Los Angeles to New York earlier this year to move in with her then-fiance Jeff.
"I'm very confident in the team at Columbia, and I just wanted to share that update," Katie said.
When Katie was initially diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in California, she had undergone a number of tests -- including an ultrasound, mammogram, CT scan, and MRI.
However, the former Bachelorette didn't have a PET scan until she transferred her care to Columbia.
When the lump remained for several months, Katie decided to visit her doctor for a mammogram, which ultimately indicated the presence of cancerous tissue.
Following her diagnosis, Katie sought fertility treatments so that she and Jeff can welcome children one day. She also got married on Saturday, March 22 in an intimate backyard wedding.
Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.
"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly.
"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."
Jeff apparently decided that he wanted to be Katie's husband, officially, when she begins her treatment.
"I want to be able to be in the hospital with her and just be like, 'My wife's in there.' There's more power to that," Jeff said. "I don't want to be not with you for any of this."
Katie explained how she and Jeff didn't know what the next year would like in terms of her health and so the idea of planning a big wedding brought on a lot of emotions for her.
"And one night he said, 'I want to show you that I still love you and that I'm here to stay. I'll get married to you tomorrow.' We flew our parents in from Michigan and Washington State. We got our marriage license and a friend is just going to marry us," Katie said.
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, met Jeff on Instagram after sending her friend a video clip of one of Jeff's standup acts exactly one year prior to their wedding.
"If you've ever looked at his page, you just can't help but truly fall in love with him as a person. His personality -- he's so pure and just charming," Katie recalled.
"So on March 22nd of last year, I sent a clip to my girlfriends. I had never talked to him. We had never met. I sent this clip and said, 'Future husband.' At the time, I didn't realize, but I was manifesting my actual future husband, so when we were looking at dates, I was like, 'Wait, it has to be March 22nd.'"
After talking on the phone for three to six hours daily, Katie and Jeff met in person for the first time in Los Angeles in early May 2024. The pair then got engaged three months later in August 2024.
The couple has been able to use their shared humor as a coping mechanism for Katie's ongoing cancer battle.
"He's been great at matching my energy... People say, 'You're so strong.' I might appear that way," Katie noted.
"But I'm also in therapy and some days, I'm very sad. Some days, we're very fun and playful and make very, you know, out-of-pocket jokes. So him just being able to match whatever mood shows up that day [is supporting me]."
Katie added how Jeff has been to "every single appointment" with her thus far and administered all of her IVF shots.
"[Chemotherapy] does raise the risk of you not being able to conceive. Knowing that we wanted kids in the future, we thought, 'Okay, let's do IVF just to have that option.' We dedicated two weeks before doing anything else breast cancer wise to doing IVF," Katie shared.
Katie went on to share, "A lot of women don't even realize that you can take 10 days to dedicate time to your reproductive health and your future family plans. We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos."