The self-described "cancer thriver" wrote, "Taking a break... My cancer treatment consists of a Lupron injection, daily Letrozole pill, and three weeks on Kisqali, one week off for recovery. I am closely monitored to determine dose reductions or extended breaks."
Katie recalled how, in January, she had taken a one-month break to allow her elevated AST and ALT (liver) to recover.
"I then went back on, first at 200mg for one cycle, then 400mg for the next," she noted.
Afterward, doctors apparently told Katie that she needed another break for her live.
"Two weeks into my latest cycle, we retested, and required yet another break for my liver. Unfortunately the recovery is taking longer than hoped," she admitted.
"[The surgery will be] for the removal of both my breasts (DMX). This surgery was already rescheduled once and I won't delay it again," The Bachelorette alum insisted.
"Because of the timing of my medication break and liver recovery and the date of my surgery which also requires pausing Kisqali, I'll continue to pause treatment for another two months."
She continued, "My hormone suppression (lupron/letrozole) does a lot of the heavy lifting in my cancer treatment and won't be paused. Removing the tumor will also be beneficial to my fight against cancer."
Katie then let her followers know that she'd be taking a break from social media.
The Bachelor alum concluded, "I'm not trying to be dramatic in announcing my time away. I'm ok. I'm going to be ok. Just need a reset. And in case any of those bot accounts announce I'm [dead], I am not. Thank you for your love and support. F-ck cancer."
Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and she recently revealed that her tumor has shrunk "by 50 percent" in the last year.
When Katie was first diagnosed with cancer, doctors in Los Angeles told The Bachelor 25 alum that her cancer was stage 3 and she needed immediate chemotherapy.
Katie then moved to New York to be with her now-husband Jeff Arcuri -- whom she married in March 2025 -- and receive a second opinion.
At that point, Katie learned she was actually stage 4, and doctors recommended a clinical trial that included a PET scan. The PET scan showed that her cancer had metastasized to her liver.
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But in January 2026, Katie shared that her liver MRI showed no sign of cancer, although she wasn't officially "cancer free" yet.
Katie found fame when she competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season.