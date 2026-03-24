The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has revealed that she's pausing her cancer treatments and will be undergoing a double mastectomy soon.

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Katie recently took to Instagram and posted an update on her cancer journey.

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The self-described "cancer thriver" wrote, "Taking a break... My cancer treatment consists of a Lupron injection, daily Letrozole pill, and three weeks on Kisqali, one week off for recovery. I am closely monitored to determine dose reductions or extended breaks."

Katie recalled how, in January, she had taken a one-month break to allow her elevated AST and ALT (liver) to recover.

"I then went back on, first at 200mg for one cycle, then 400mg for the next," she noted.

Afterward, doctors apparently told Katie that she needed another break for her live.

"Two weeks into my latest cycle, we retested, and required yet another break for my liver. Unfortunately the recovery is taking longer than hoped," she admitted.

Katie had mentioned in February that she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy, and she just revealed that her surgery for the procedure has been scheduled for April 29.

"[The surgery will be] for the removal of both my breasts (DMX). This surgery was already rescheduled once and I won't delay it again," The Bachelorette alum insisted.

"Because of the timing of my medication break and liver recovery and the date of my surgery which also requires pausing Kisqali, I'll continue to pause treatment for another two months."

She continued, "My hormone suppression (lupron/letrozole) does a lot of the heavy lifting in my cancer treatment and won't be paused. Removing the tumor will also be beneficial to my fight against cancer."

Katie then let her followers know that she'd be taking a break from social media.

"I'm going to take a week offline to focus on my health and habits. It's easy to doom scroll which has an impact on physical health and mental health," she explained.

"Maybe I'll actually get those 10k steps in. Or those 8 hours of sleep. Maybe I'll get back to better meal prepping. Or working out."

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The Bachelor alum concluded, "I'm not trying to be dramatic in announcing my time away. I'm ok. I'm going to be ok. Just need a reset. And in case any of those bot accounts announce I'm [dead], I am not. Thank you for your love and support. F-ck cancer."

Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and she recently revealed that her tumor has shrunk "by 50 percent" in the last year.

When Katie was first diagnosed with cancer, doctors in Los Angeles told The Bachelor 25 alum that her cancer was stage 3 and she needed immediate chemotherapy.

Katie then moved to New York to be with her now-husband Jeff Arcuri -- whom she married in March 2025 -- and receive a second opinion.

At that point, Katie learned she was actually stage 4, and doctors recommended a clinical trial that included a PET scan. The PET scan showed that her cancer had metastasized to her liver.

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But in January 2026, Katie shared that her liver MRI showed no sign of cancer, although she wasn't officially "cancer free" yet.

Katie found fame when she competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season.

She then starred on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season and got engaged to wildlife conservationist Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

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Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John dumped her after she had given the relationship everything she had.

After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

Katie eventually moved on with Jeff, and she soft launched their relationship in January 2024 while giving dating advice on Instagram.

Katie revealed she was officially dating Jeff in June 2024.

Katie had announced at the time: "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

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Jeff proposed marriage to Katie in August 2024 in Hawaii, although Katie didn't announce their engagement until September of that year.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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