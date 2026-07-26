"For a while, I've actually had elevated liver enzymes. They can't figure it out. We actually had to pause my cancer meds for an extended period of time hoping that would help. It did not," Katie shared with her followers.
"So, basically, we're just kind of at a loss. We don't know. We don't know."
Katie -- who was told in June that her liver showed "no evidence of disease" -- admitted that, as a cancer patient, she's just looking for answers and so it's frustrating when she doesn't receive them.
"I'm looking forward to, you know, the future of medicine and the future of no evidence of disease, and, you know, whatever vaccines are coming," Katie said.
Katie also opened up earlier this month about how she's "turning pain into purpose" by helping other women and feels "blessed" to have so many good things in her life.
"My medicine is working. My tumor is shrinking. My energy is coming back and I feel good," Katie shared in a "Grave Conversations" YouTube interview.
"Some people like to use the word 'terminal,' but I don't identify with the word 'terminal' because that's such a morbid word. I don't want to think of a timeline over my head."