The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston's husband Jeff Arcuri has shared an update on the couple's IVF journey as Katie continues to battle stage 4 breast cancer.

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Katie began IVF in early 2025 so that she and Jeff can hopefully welcome children one day.

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"We have embryos," Jeff noted during the Tuesday, July 21 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

"You have two embryos?" asked Kaitlyn Bristowe, who previously starred on The Bachelorette's 11th season.

"Yeah," Jeff confirmed.

"Are you just kind of waiting? Because you just bought a new house," Kaitlyn said.

"Yeah, we bought a house that we're renovating and it's hit a lot of hiccups," Jeff admitted.

"Our house was supposed to be renovated in, maybe, four months -- was our initial projection? And now it's 18 months. So we're like, 'Okay, we're going to do this for a while,' and I don't know."

Jeff added, "I kind of want to have a home for my baby before a baby for my home. And I'd rather start right, like, start with the rooms we want and the way we want to start our family."

Jeff acknowledged that he's talked to -- and apparently sought advice from -- some other people who have gone through IVF.

"Women in comedy, who have had children since, said, 'Just do it! You're never going to be like now [is perfect]!'"

But Jeff reiterated how he and his wife "literally don't have a home" that's in working order at this time.

"It's one thing if we were like, 'Alright, we have a great apartment now.' We live in a hectic area, and I could not do that to my wife," Jeff shared.

"[I'm] traveling right now, so I think once we get the home down pat and we have a secure sanctuary in Brooklyn [we'll be good]."

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Jeff said while he loves the busy and chaotic city of lower Manhattan, Katie "wants to be able to go on a walk with her dog" and not have to bump into people on the sidewalks.

"[But] I thrive on that!" Jeff quipped. "I joke that I'm a perfect size for this city; I fit everywhere."

Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and then she found out it had spread to her liver in March 2025.

Katie revealed earlier this month that she's going to get a liver biopsy on July 29, which will be three months after she underwent a double mastectomy.

The Bachelor alum said doctors are "at a loss" as to why her liver enzymes are elevated amid her cancer treatment.

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"For a while, I've actually had elevated liver enzymes. They can't figure it out. We actually had to pause my cancer meds for an extended period of time hoping that would help. It did not," Katie shared with her followers.

"So, basically, we're just kind of at a loss. We don't know. We don't know."

Katie -- who was told in June that her liver showed "no evidence of disease" -- admitted that, as a cancer patient, she's just looking for answers and so it's frustrating when she doesn't receive them.

"I'm looking forward to, you know, the future of medicine and the future of no evidence of disease, and, you know, whatever vaccines are coming," Katie said.

Katie also opened up earlier this month about how she's "turning pain into purpose" by helping other women and feels "blessed" to have so many good things in her life.

"My medicine is working. My tumor is shrinking. My energy is coming back and I feel good," Katie shared in a "Grave Conversations" YouTube interview.

"Some people like to use the word 'terminal,' but I don't identify with the word 'terminal' because that's such a morbid word. I don't want to think of a timeline over my head."

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Katie admitted she was in a "dark depression" for a little bit but she knows she has "a lot to live for," regardless of how much time she has left.

Katie gushed about how she stops to smell the roses and has definitely "saved somebody's life" at this point.

"Not that I want to die tomorrow," she noted at the time, "but if I did, I know I did good before I left."

Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, hard launched her relationship with Jeff in June 2024. She announced at the time, "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.

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When Katie began IVF in early 2025, she shared that doctors were able to retrieve 17 eggs -- and that "six of them became embryos."

Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025, and Katie said they'll have a bigger wedding after she beats cancer.

"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise," Katie gushed to Us Weekly of Jeff last year.

Prior to falling in love with Jeff, Katie had a short-lived engagement to her The Bachelorette 17 winner Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake -- a Canadian wildlife specialist -- announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John dumped her after she had allegedly given the relationship everything she had.

After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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