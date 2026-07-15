The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston has revealed that she's going to get a liver biopsy because doctors are "at a loss" as to why her enzymes are elevated amid her treatment for stage 4 breast cancer.

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Katie took to Instagram on Monday, July 13 to share an update on her journey battling breast cancer.

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Katie was diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2025, and then she found out it had spread to her liver in March 2025.

"It's been about a year-and-a-half since being diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and I've always wondered, 'When will be the day that I stop talking about it?'" Katie, 35.

While Katie noted she'll never stop talking about breast cancer in order to spread awareness and help women, especially those under 40, who are not educated on how to self-advocate for breast health.

"I am looking forward to the day that I kind of just have my routine down and my cancer care is just maintenance in the background of my life. That day is not today," Katie revealed.

Katie said her liver biopsy is scheduled for July 29, which will be exactly three months after she underwent a double mastectomy.

"For a while, I've actually had elevated liver enzymes. They can't figure it out. We actually had to pause my cancer meds for an extended period of time hoping that would help. It did not," Katie shared.

"So, basically, we're just kind of at a loss. We don't know. We don't know."

Katie -- who was told in June that her liver showed "no evidence of disease" -- admitted that, as a cancer patient, she's just looking for answers and solutions.

"Because we don't have an answer to my liver [enzymes], I full on spiraled over the weekend about it," Katie admitted.

"Also, right about now is probably when I'd start getting emotional and crying on-camera, but I also did start my Wellbutrin journey just about two months ago, so yeah, cancer care is an ongoing thing for me."

Katie therefore suggested that taking the anti-depressant has helped to stabilize her mood and emotions.

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"I'm looking forward to, you know, the future of medicine and the future of no evidence of disease, and, you know, whatever vaccines are coming," Katie said.

"I don't know. I just wanted to share a little update there. I really look forward to the day I don't have to update you on my cancer stuff, but it is ongoing. In the meantime, though, I am living life as normal as I can."

Katie went on to share how she and her husband, comedian Jeff Acuri, plan to renovate their house together -- but they're still waiting on a permit.

"When the time comes, I get to just distract myself with all house stuff, so that'll be nice," Katie noted.

Katie also plugged her husband's Netflix special, Nice to Meet You, and said she'll continue teaching her followers about everything she learns on this journey.

The Bachelor alum captioned her post, "Still trying to find my new norm. However, I've had to pause Kisqali (cancer drug) since February in hopes of bringing my liver enzymes down."

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"Despite the extended hold," she added, "they continue to stay elevated so later this month I'll have a liver biopsy and hopefully get more answers. In the meantime, enjoying life's moments."

Earlier this month, Katie opened up about how she's "turning pain into purpose" by helping other women and feels "blessed" to have the good things in her life.

"My medicine is working. My tumor is shrinking. My energy is coming back and I feel good," Katie shared in a "Grave Conversations" YouTube interview.

"Some people like to use the word 'terminal,' but I don't identify with the word 'terminal' because that's such a morbid word. I don't want to think of a timeline over my head."

Katie also said she believes in the future of medicine and "that there will be a cure, eventually."

Katie admitted she was in a "dark depression" for a little bit but knows she still has "a lot to live for," regardless of how much time she has left.

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Katie gushed about how she stops to smell the roses and has definitely "saved somebody's life" at this point.

"Not that I want to die tomorrow," she noted at the time, "but if I did, I know I did good before I left."

Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, hard launched her relationship with Jeff in June 2024. She announced at the time, "Safe to say he's making it to hometowns next week," which was a nod to her prior The Bachelorette stint in 2021.

Katie and Jeff got engaged in August 2024, and then Katie moved from California to New York for Jeff and her cancer treatments.

Katie subsequently sought IVF in early 2025 so that the couple can hopefully welcome children one day.

"We were able to retrieve 17 eggs and of those 17, six became embryos," she previously shared.

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Katie and Jeff tied the knot in an intimate backyard wedding in March 2025, and Katie said they'll have a bigger wedding after she beats cancer.

"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise," Katie gushed to Us Weekly last year.

Prior to falling in love with Jeff, Katie had a short-lived engagement to her The Bachelorette 17 winner Blake Moynes.

Katie's The Bachelorette season ended on ABC in August 2021, and then she and Blake -- a Canadian wildlife specialist -- announced their breakup only a couple of months later in October 2021.

Katie then went public with her romance with John Hersey, whom she had eliminated during Week 2 of her The Bachelorette journey, in November 2021. She was accused of moving on from Blake quickly with "a rebound" and emotionally cheating on her ex-fiance.

Katie and John split after less than one year together in June 2022, and Katie expressed on numerous occasions how John dumped her after she had allegedly given the relationship everything she had.

After ending her relationship with John, Katie made a cameo on Bachelor in Paradise's ninth season in 2023 and found closure with Blake, who remained her friend post-show.

Katie then she decided to pursue a unique opportunity and look for love on FBoy Island.

Katie had a brief public relationship with FBoy Island's Vince Xu, but Katie announced their breakup in December 2023.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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