"So, basically, we're just kind of at a loss. We don't know. We don't know."
Katie -- who was told in June that her liver showed "no evidence of disease" -- admitted that, as a cancer patient, she's just looking for answers and solutions.
"Because we don't have an answer to my liver [enzymes], I full on spiraled over the weekend about it," Katie admitted.
"Also, right about now is probably when I'd start getting emotional and crying on-camera, but I also did start my Wellbutrin journey just about two months ago, so yeah, cancer care is an ongoing thing for me."
"I'm looking forward to, you know, the future of medicine and the future of no evidence of disease, and, you know, whatever vaccines are coming," Katie said.
"I don't know. I just wanted to share a little update there. I really look forward to the day I don't have to update you on my cancer stuff, but it is ongoing. In the meantime, though, I am living life as normal as I can."
Katie went on to share how she and her husband, comedian Jeff Acuri, plan to renovate their house together -- but they're still waiting on a permit.
"When the time comes, I get to just distract myself with all house stuff, so that'll be nice," Katie noted.
Katie also plugged her husband's Netflix special, Nice to Meet You, and said she'll continue teaching her followers about everything she learns on this journey.
The Bachelor alum captioned her post, "Still trying to find my new norm. However, I've had to pause Kisqali (cancer drug) since February in hopes of bringing my liver enzymes down."
ADVERTISEMENT
"Despite the extended hold," she added, "they continue to stay elevated so later this month I'll have a liver biopsy and hopefully get more answers. In the meantime, enjoying life's moments."
Earlier this month, Katie opened up about how she's "turning pain into purpose" by helping other women and feels "blessed" to have the good things in her life.
"My medicine is working. My tumor is shrinking. My energy is coming back and I feel good," Katie shared in a "Grave Conversations" YouTube interview.
"Some people like to use the word 'terminal,' but I don't identify with the word 'terminal' because that's such a morbid word. I don't want to think of a timeline over my head."
Katie also said she believes in the future of medicine and "that there will be a cure, eventually."
Katie admitted she was in a "dark depression" for a little bit but knows she still has "a lot to live for," regardless of how much time she has left.