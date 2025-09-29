"I literally wanted to take time away from social media, but then I was getting texts from people I don't normally hear from, and then I got DMs from people, and everyone's like, 'Are you okay?'" Katie shared in the video, according toPeople.
The 34-year-old The Bachelor alum also uploaded a screenshot of one of the false death claims.
A fake headline on Facebook read, "SAD NEWS!! Former Bachelorette member Katie Thurston has officially taken her last breath after nearly a year of fighting an aggressive form of cancer."
Katie said in response to the startling post, "I've seen this article go around before, but something about tonight really f-ck-ng pisses me off. It's triggering, and I try to report it."
The aspiring comedian went on to lament, "There's just nothing I can do. I just feel helpless. I'm just so mad, so mad right now."
Katie also asked for help by adding, "If anyone works at Facebook [or] has any suggestion on what I can do please tell me."
Katie also confirmed via Instagram Stories that she's "still here" and "FB is just constant clickbait."
She requested that her fans "report these people" because they "suck" and it's, again, "so triggering" for her.
In a follow-up video, Katie reportedly revealed that she was "cleansing [her] heart with old videos of baby Charlie," referring to her dog.
On Saturday, September 27, Katie was able to "cope with humor" by posting a photo of herself with a yellow halo around her head.
Katie, poking fun at the death rumors, posted some "BREAKING NEWS."
She continued, "Did you know funeral homes will add steep markups to the cost of caskets? That's why I want to shoutout @titancasket for coming up with a solution to help save money during your time of mourning. #RIP #WWJD #funeral #moneysavingtips."
The death rumors emerged amid Katie's battle with stage 4 breast cancer.
Katie recently shared that she's scheduled to undergo a double mastectomy in November. She also reminded her followers on social media that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Katie shared in June how she felt like she was losing her memory and hair while undergoing treatment for breast cancer.
"I just finished my second month of treatment, and if you're asking how long treatment is -- technically forever," Katie said in a candid video at the time.
"I am optimistic about medical advancements in the future. Fingers crossed as a stage 4 girly. But right now, after finishing two months of my medication, my hair is coming out in an unnatural amount of clumps. I'm working on that."
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie continued: "I'm losing my memory, that's great. Going through customs and them being like, 'Where are you coming from?' And I looked at him and I was like, 'I don't remember. I don't remember.'"
Katie, appearing a little upset and deflated, vented about how "cancer is sh-t."
"Sometimes I'm like, 'Stop feeling bad for yourself,'" she noted. "But then other times, I'm like, 'No, you're allowed to feel bad for yourself. Cancer f-cking sucks.'"
Katie revealed her cancer had spread to her liver in late March, just one month after she had publicly announced her battle with breast cancer.
"I had a small lump in my breast... I discovered it myself," Katie wrote via Instagram Stories in February.
"[I] thought maybe it was my period [or] maybe it was muscle soreness from working out. But, eventually, this lump never went away."
When the lump remained for several months, Katie decided to visit her doctor for a mammogram, which ultimately indicated the presence of cancerous tissue.
Following her diagnosis, Katie sought fertility treatments so that she and husband Jeff Arcuri can welcome children one day. She also got married on March 22 in an intimate backyard wedding.
Katie said she and Jeff will have a bigger wedding, complete with personalized vows, after she beats cancer.
"It was this kind gesture of him saying, truly, in sickness and in health," Katie gushed to Us Weekly earlier this year.
"He is proving that he's here to stay. He shows up every day and he does it in ways that just continue to surprise."
Jeff apparently thought there would be more power to calling Katie his "wife" rather than "girlfriend" in a hospital setting.
ADVERTISEMENT
Katie, who competed on Matt James' The Bachelor season before starring on The Bachelorette's seventeenth season, saw Jeff for the first time in March 2024 on Instagram and sent her friend a video clip of one of his standup acts. Katie told her friend that Jeff was going to be her "future husband."
After talking on the phone for three to six hours daily, Katie and Jeff met in person for the first time in Los Angeles in early May 2024.