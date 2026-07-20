Kaitlyn joked about how she got "double hoe phases" because she was also pretty promiscuous on her The Bachelorette season, which featured her sleeping with Nick Viall in her Ireland hotel room prior to her week of Fantasy Suite dates.
"So now, to me, being in a relationship for [a] long [time] sounds so nice, because it's exhausting out here!" Kaitlyn said.
While Kaitlyn and Zac's relationship has been very hush-hush, Kaitlyn did soft launch their romance in April by posting a funny video on social media in which she was talking to a man on the phone about wanting to baptize her dogs.
A man could be heard sweetly voicing his support, and it was pretty clear that it was Zac's voice on the other end of the call.
Kaitlyn announced in April that she's moving to New York City, where Zac lives and runs his Release Recovery business.
Kaitlyn wrote on TikTok at the time, "CATS OUTTA THE BAG... I'M MOVING TO NYC. A whole new chapter is about to begin..."
The Bachelorette alum admitted that leaving Nashville was "very scary," but she noted, "New York has really good opportunity for some growth, and I feel like I want five more years of really hard work and growing a relationship and family."
Kaitlyn added, "I just feel like this is what needs to be done right now... I'm just really excited."
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After competing for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor, Kaitlyn starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season and got engaged to Shawn during the finale.
Kaitlyn and Shawn proceeded to live together in Nashville, and after three years together, they decided to split in late 2018.
Kaitlyn couldn't help but poke fun on Amanda's podcast about how Jason has dated a Kaitlyn, Kat, and Kathryn. She also claimed that social media changed Jason into a different person when they were together.
In April 2025, Kaitlyn slammed Jason on "Off the Vine," saying she "felt very used" by him.
Kaitlyn alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.
Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."
The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really, I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."
Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for naming one of his adopted dogs, a golden retriever, her alleged longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.
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Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.
Kaitlyn also claimed that she was the one who dumped Jason because they want different things out of life.
In addition to her The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stints, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia, coincidentally.