The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has provided fans with an update on how she and boyfriend Jason Tartick are feeling after testing positive for coronavirus late last week.

"So, I've officially lost my taste and smell," Kaitlyn said in a Sunday video posted to her Instagram Stories.

"I don't know why I think I know how COVID works, because I don't. But, when I first got it, I was like, 'Okay, no real symptoms.' And then a few days went by and I was, 'Oh, okay, I just feel like I have a cold.' And then another day goes by and I've lost my smell and my taste."

Kaitlyn also noticeably sounded stuffy in the video, and she's clearly having sinus issues.

"It's just so unpredictable, and I think that's the scariest part about COVID -- all of the unknown and the unpredictableness [sic] of it," Kaitlyn noted.

Kaitlyn expressed how she's disappointed she can no longer taste her favorite breakfast snacks including peanut butter chocolate squares and peppermint tea.

"I don't have any shortness of breath, it's more just I lost all my taste and smell and feeling like I have a really bad cold," Kaitlyn shared, adding that she's feeling "okay" but "very tired."

Hours earlier, Kaitlyn posted a photo of herself with her eyes closed on Instagram.

"Me pretending I can smell the freshly baked bread our friend just made us. #StupidCovid," Kaitlyn captioned the image.

And Jason shared a cute picture of Kaitlyn snuggling in bed with their two golden retrievers.

"It's incredible how dogs know when their owners are off...big thank you to our caretakers Ramen & Pinot. I think the worst is behind us!" Jason wrote.

Kaitlyn and Jason announced on Thursday, Christmas Eve, they had tested positive for coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, this is our Christmas card this year. We have Covid," Kaitlyn captioned a selfie of both Jason and herself looking tired, sick and upset.

"Jason and I had been trying to quarantine before seeing family. We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work. Negative tests 4 days in a row. The day we saw her, she became positive which we all found out the next day."

Kaitlyn continued, "Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves. We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us."

"Today, We are thinking of everyone who is spending the holidays alone, anyone who is sick or overcoming something, (as 2020 has taught us to overcome a lot), and all of the healthcare workers who have been away from family, taking care of others for months, and months now. We will be ok!! Be safe and happy holidays!!" she concluded.

Around the same time, Jason shared a video in which he and Kaitlyn elaborated on how they contracted coronavirus.

"We had a responsible quarantine plan in place so that we could see my family for the holiday. Shame on us, we didn't stick to the plan," Jason captioned the video.

"We made an adult decision to allow a friend over during the quarantine time bc for a project she was working on she was required to be tested and showed 4 negative tests in a row for her work."

"On her way home Sunday, her Saturday morning test result came in positive. You just can never be too cautious and careful. There's no outthinking this god awful virus, lesson learned," he continued.

"Thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have been impacted by Covid, to those who have endured a challenging 2020, to the healthcare workers putting their lives on the line everyday for others and to those who are family less during the holiday."

In the video, Jason explained he and Kaitlyn have been in "full quarantine shutdown" ever since receiving their COVID-19 results.

Jason revealed his symptoms include a high fever, aches and pains, and night sweats.

"We're healthy and we'll get through this. A lot of people have been through a whole hell of a lot worse," Jason noted in the video.

"You can't be too careful," added Kaitlyn, who was sitting next to him on the floor in a hooded sweatshirt. "You never know."

"Lesson learned and we are going to war here," Jason concluded.

Jason met Kaitlyn while taping an episode of her Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast in October 2018 and took her out on their first date in January 2019.

Jason, originally from Buffalo, NY, moved from his place in Seattle, WA, to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville, TN, in June 2019.

"We're on such a good path," Kaitlyn, who was crowned champion of Dancing with the Stars' 29th season, told Us Weekly in May.

"[It's] the healthiest relationship I've ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step."

Kaitlyn revealed in June that she and Jason had already picked out an engagement ring together and she's just waiting for Jason's romantic and intimate marriage proposal.

After failing to win Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, Kaitlyn starred on Season 11 of The Bachelorette, which featured the former dance instructor getting engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth.

Kaitlyn and Shawn split in November 2018 after spending more than three years together.

As for Jason, he competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018 and finished in third place.

