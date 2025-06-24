"I wrote a ballad," Kaitlyn recently wrote on Instagram.
"Have you ever been lonely in love? It's a really sad, hard, heartbreaking feeling. I love writing, and singing about things I can reflect on. Things that broke me, and built me."
Kaitlyn shared that she recently had author and fellow podcaster Mel Robbins on her "Off the Vine" podcast and their conversation inspired her to unleash her creativity and pursue her love of singing.
"[Mel] had me promise her that I would create more music. I told her I had a fear of looking stupid. I tell myself 'you're not a singer'. And if someone wants to make me feel stupid, 'let them'. But I am a singer," Kaitlyn wrote.
"I'm also a writer. And I'm also 40 today.. Continuing to always push myself to get comfortable being uncomfortable."
The Bachelorette alum continued: "I hope this song makes you feel something. Either empowered to leave, proud you got out, or just simply going through something right now that could also pass."
"I love you all so much. Thank you for supporting my dreams, big or small. Please download thank you!!!" she concluded.
The photo Kaitlyn released with her new single is an image of The Bachelor alum curled up in a bathtub crying.
Lyrics of the song include: "He sold a broken promise and I bought it / Because I wanted all the things we talked about / The kids, the dogs, a house / That's why I stuck around."
Becca Tilley wrote, "OMG!!! So proud of you!!! I love you voice -- our little Canadian girl with her Nashville twang."
Country singer Brett Kissel shared, "The lyrics and the story -- this is the kinda song people write 10 year into songwriting. Hearing this is only like one of your first few songs you've ever written is mind blowing!!!"
And Mel exclaimed, "Kaitlyn!!!!! Let's f**king go! THIS is how you do it! YOU made a promise to yourself when we met on December 2, 2024. Today you not only kept that promise -- YOU FULFILLED IT!!!! I am so f**king proud of you. So proud."
Mel added, "Welcome to the next chapter of your life. Now... Let Me go listen to your new single on repeat!"
In addition to her The Bachelor stint on Chris Soules' season and her starring role on The Bachelorette's eleventh season, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia.