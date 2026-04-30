The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has revealed that she is leaving Nashville and moving to New York City.

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Kaitlyn recently took to TikTok and wrote, "CATS OUTTA THE BAG... I'M MOVING TO NYC. A whole new chapter is about to begin..."

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In her late April video, Kaitlyn shared, "I am moving to New York. It's very scary for me."

"New York has really good opportunity for some growth," she continued, "and I feel like I want five more years of really hard work and growing a relationship and family."

Many fans began speculating that Kaitlyn is moving to New York for her rumored boyfriend, The Bachelorette 16 winner Zac Clark, who lives in New York and runs his Release Recovery Foundation from there.

Kaitlyn added, "I just feel like this is what needs to be done right now."

Kaitlyn reiterated how this is "going to be a whole new chapter" for her.

"And I'm just really excited, of course, to share that new chapter with you guys as well," Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn then asked her followers to share positive stories of when they decided to "pick up and move to a new area" for work or love.

"I want to hear the good stories, like, you picked up your life and you moved and you were so scared to do it," Kaitlyn noted.

"And when you did it and you got there, [I want to hear that] x, y, z happened and you were aligned in all these ways and you're so happy and you met the love of your life and you never looked back."

Kaitlyn and Zac, who was previously engaged to Tayshia Adams, were first linked in January 2024.

Kaitlyn's move to New York is definitely a fresh start for The Bachelor alum, who had to work through two broken engagements during her time in Nashville.

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After competing for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor, Kaitlyn starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season and got engaged to Shawn Booth during the finale.

Kaitlyn and Shawn proceeded to live together in Nashville, and after three years together, they decided to split in late 2018.

Kaitlyn began dating The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick shortly after her breakup with Shawn. 

Jason, a Buffalo, NY, native, chose to move from his place in Washington to Nashville to be with Kaitlyn in 2019.

Kaitlyn and Jason got engaged in May 2021, but they announced their decision to go their separate ways and end their engagement after several years together in August 2023.

Jason recently purchased his "dream" home in Nashville with his girlfriend, dog rescuer Kathryn Hurley, and the two dogs they share.

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Kaitlyn slammed Jason during an April 2025 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, saying that she "felt very used" by him.

Kaitlyn alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.

Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."

The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really, I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."

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Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for naming one of his adopted dogs, a golden retriever, her alleged longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.

Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.

Kaitlyn also claimed that she was the one who dumped Jason because they want different things out of life.

In addition to her The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stints, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia, coincidentally.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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