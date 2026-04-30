Kaitlyn slammed Jason during an April 2025 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, saying that she "felt very used" by him.
Kaitlyn alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.
Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."
The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really, I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."
Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for naming one of his adopted dogs, a golden retriever, her alleged longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.
Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.
Kaitlyn also claimed that she was the one who dumped Jason because they want different things out of life.
In addition to her The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stints, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia, coincidentally.