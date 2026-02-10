The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has apparently suffered a breakdown of epic proportions.

Kaitlyn, 40, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of upsetting images, including a smashed candle on the ground and a nail in her car's tire.

The former The Bachelorette star also uploaded photos of herself wearing a hospital grown and crying while taking a selfie.

Kaitlyn captioned her post with an emotional message.

"Humor helps, and I believe I have been handling a lot with grace, but.. I have to be honest," Kaitlyn wrote.

"I'm feeling really down, challenged, stuck, and hard on myself. I just had the most epic breakdown. Not looking for sympathy, just sharing. I'll come out of it."

Just hours earlier, Kaitlyn had posted a video documenting her travels and wrote, "When border control quietly deducts 10 days from your work visa and now you're forced to leave the country. Jazz hands anyway."

Kaitlyn, who was dancing in her video, added, "And I just got my power back. See you soon Toronto. Missing a wedding and 8 podcasts, but if anyone needs me I'll be dancing through the curveball."

Although Kaitlyn has been through "a lot" lately, hopefully those issues don't include heartbreak.

The Bachelor alum is believed to be dating Zac Clark, who had competed on Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

Kaitlyn and Zac, who was previously engaged to Tayshia, were first linked in January 2024.

Prior to getting romantically involved with Zac, Kaitlyn was engaged to The Bachelorette 14 alum Jason Tartick.

Kaitlyn and Jason got engaged in May 2021. They announced their decision to split and end their engagement after several years together in August 2023.

Kaitlyn slammed Jason during an April 2025 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.

Kaitlyn told her listeners that she "felt very used" by Jason and that he "didn't know who he was without" her.

Kaitlyn also alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.

Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."

The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."

Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for allegedly naming one of his adopted dogs, a golden retriever, her longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.

Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.

Kaitlyn also insisted that she was the one who dumped Jason. She said that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants.

In addition to her The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stints, Kaitlyn also won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season and co-hosted two seasons of The Bachelorette, Seasons 17 and 18, alongside Tayshia.

Prior to meeting Jason, Kaitlyn and Shawn had split in 2018 after staying together for three years.

