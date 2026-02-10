The former The Bachelorette star also uploaded photos of herself wearing a hospital grown and crying while taking a selfie.
Kaitlyn captioned her post with an emotional message.
"Humor helps, and I believe I have been handling a lot with grace, but.. I have to be honest," Kaitlyn wrote.
"I'm feeling really down, challenged, stuck, and hard on myself. I just had the most epic breakdown. Not looking for sympathy, just sharing. I'll come out of it."
Just hours earlier, Kaitlyn had posted a video documenting her travels and wrote, "When border control quietly deducts 10 days from your work visa and now you're forced to leave the country. Jazz hands anyway."
Kaitlyn, who was dancing in her video, added, "And I just got my power back. See you soon Toronto. Missing a wedding and 8 podcasts, but if anyone needs me I'll be dancing through the curveball."
Although Kaitlyn has been through "a lot" lately, hopefully those issues don't include heartbreak.
Kaitlyn also alleged that Jason was "riding coattails" and, despite her attempts to "hold him back from podcasting" so they wouldn't work in the same space, he betrayed her by starting his own "Trading Secrets" podcast.
Kaitlyn claimed Jason made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."
The former The Bachelorette star continued, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."
Kaitlyn also called Jason "mean and pathetic" on her podcast for allegedly naming one of his adopted dogs, a golden retriever, her longtime "dream baby name" of Teddy.
Kaitlyn insisted she had told Jason on the day they met that she wanted to name her future child Teddy -- and that she has text messages to prove it.
Kaitlyn also insisted that she was the one who dumped Jason. She said that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants.