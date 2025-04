Instagram / Kaitlyn Bristowe

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 04/03/2025



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has revealed that she "felt very used" in her "icky" relationship with now ex-fiance Jason Tartick Kaitlyn, 39, and Jason, 36, announced they had decided to split and end their engagement after several years together in August 2023.Kaitlyn is now rumored to be dating another alum, Zac Clark -- whom she's allegedly been dating for well over a year -- but she's apparently still bothered by what went down with Jason."I'm still not going to say his name because I have not grown as much [as I have from my first fiance Shawn Booth ]... God, here we go, magazines are going to pick this up!" Kaitlyn began on the Thursday, April 3 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe " podcast.Kaitlyn went on to reveal, "My last relationship, again -- and he knew this -- I felt very used."Although Kaitlyn did not identify Jason by name, he was her last serious relationship.Kaitlyn said although her house in Nashville was paid off, she'd have to have an awkward conversation every month."I would have to go to him on the first of every month being like, 'Can you split bills?' That makes me feel cheap. We both had similar income. It felt like he was riding a wave," Kaitlyn shared."And I'm not saying he didn't love me, because I think he did," Kaitlyn confirmed."But it felt like he was riding coattails and riding a wave, got to where he wanted to get to, and I think why he was so broken about the relationship was because he didn't know who he was without me."Kaitlyn added, "And I think he is still really working on who he is without a dog, a girlfriend, a something. And I would really encourage that person to get quiet with himself and actually find out who he is."Jason just announced on Instagram last month that he adopted another dog, a golden retriever he named Teddy, after Kaitlyn took the two golden retrievers, Pinot and Ramen, they had adopted together during their relationship."And I can own everything wrong I did in that relationship. I definitely was trying to hold him back from podcasting because I knew, same thing with Shawn opening a gym, I was like, 'I know this is the nail in the coffin because our relationship is already not good,'" Kaitlyn explained."With J., I was like, 'I know that you starting a podcast is going to cross wires. It's my favorite thing that I do. You knew moving into my house, that's the one thing I was like, 'Please don't do.' He did it anyways."Kaitlyn claimed Jason -- who now hosts the "Trading Secrets" podcast -- made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."The Bachelor alum recalled, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."Kaitlyn alleged that the people who love Jason "will always hate" her."And the people who love me will see exactly what I see," Kaitlyn noted."I am not trying to prove [anything] or [say] he's a bad person. I don't think I treated him very nicely towards the end because I was so angry because of feelings of betrayal ."Kaitlyn also claimed she's had three relationships in which the men initially said one thing and ended up doing another."They act like, 'We love how outspoken you are! We love how successful you are...' and then it becomes some weird thing where it's competitive on their end and then it brings out my competitive side," Kaitlyn recalled."And so I think I'm scared of somebody tricking me again and again, where I'm like, 'Is this the real deal? Am I being tricked and you really just love the life I live and what I have, or do you really love who I am?'"Kaitlyn said she was ready to settle down twice -- both with Shawn and Jason -- but when those relationships changed, she got cold feet."That person who I wanted to settle down with wasn't the same person when I met them to [who they became] later, and that's terrifying," Kaitlyn confessed.Kaitlyn alleged that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants, and she also wanted to make it very "clear" that she is "over" Jason."I am very much over him. I ended the relationship. I did not want to be in that. It felt icky to me. It felt like everything was for Instagram and numbers. I did not want to be in it," the former star insisted.Kaitlyn said her plan, "if all goes well," is to get pregnant when she's 40 and have a baby when she's 41."I would be so happy. And I have frozen eggs!" Kaitlyn concluded.After competing on Chris Soules ' season of The Bachelor, Kaitlyn starred on 's eleventh season. She got engaged to Shawn during the season finale in 2015, but they split three years later.Jason, who competed on Becca Kufrin 's season of , asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. He moved to Nashville to live with Kaitlyn in June 2019, and the couple got engaged in May 2021.Kaitlyn, who won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season, was first photographed with Zac on New Year's Eve as the pair was ringing in 2024.Jason, for his part, moved on with TikTok star Kat Stickler. The pair was spotted together in March 2024 and then they went Instagram official in June.Jason and Kat announced their breakup in October 2024, and now he's rumored to be romantically interested in The Bachelor 24 alum Kelley Flanagan Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group