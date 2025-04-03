Kaitlyn is now rumored to be dating anotherThe Bachelorette alum, Zac Clark -- whom she's allegedly been dating for well over a year -- but she's apparently still bothered by what went down with Jason.
"I'm still not going to say his name because I have not grown as much [as I have from my first fiance Shawn Booth]... God, here we go, magazines are going to pick this up!" Kaitlyn began on the Thursday, April 3 episode of her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast.
Kaitlyn went on to reveal, "My last relationship, again -- and he knew this -- I felt very used."
Although Kaitlyn did not identify Jason by name, he was her last serious relationship.
Kaitlyn said although her house in Nashville was paid off, she'd have to have an awkward conversation every month.
"I would have to go to him on the first of every month being like, 'Can you split bills?' That makes me feel cheap. We both had similar income. It felt like he was riding a wave," Kaitlyn shared.
"And I'm not saying he didn't love me, because I think he did," Kaitlyn confirmed.
"But it felt like he was riding coattails and riding a wave, got to where he wanted to get to, and I think why he was so broken about the relationship was because he didn't know who he was without me."
Kaitlyn added, "And I think he is still really working on who he is without a dog, a girlfriend, a something. And I would really encourage that person to get quiet with himself and actually find out who he is."
Jason just announced on Instagram last month that he adopted another dog, a golden retriever he named Teddy, after Kaitlyn took the two golden retrievers, Pinot and Ramen, they had adopted together during their relationship.
"And I can own everything wrong I did in that relationship. I definitely was trying to hold him back from podcasting because I knew, same thing with Shawn opening a gym, I was like, 'I know this is the nail in the coffin because our relationship is already not good,'" Kaitlyn explained.
"With J., I was like, 'I know that you starting a podcast is going to cross wires. It's my favorite thing that I do. You knew moving into my house, that's the one thing I was like, 'Please don't do.' He did it anyways."
Kaitlyn claimed Jason -- who now hosts the "Trading Secrets" podcast -- made it "all about him" and "what would make him grow financially, professionally and personally."
The Bachelor alum recalled, "I was made to feel crazy because I was stunting his growth. But really I knew exactly what was going to happen, which happened. He started taking email lists, and these clients, and building up his from what I already built, and then the resentment starts."
Kaitlyn alleged that the people who love Jason "will always hate" her.
"And the people who love me will see exactly what I see," Kaitlyn noted.
"I am not trying to prove [anything] or [say] he's a bad person. I don't think I treated him very nicely towards the end because I was so angry because of feelings of betrayal."
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaitlyn also claimed she's had three relationships in which the men initially said one thing and ended up doing another.
"They act like, 'We love how outspoken you are! We love how successful you are...' and then it becomes some weird thing where it's competitive on their end and then it brings out my competitive side," Kaitlyn recalled.
"And so I think I'm scared of somebody tricking me again and again, where I'm like, 'Is this the real deal? Am I being tricked and you really just love the life I live and what I have, or do you really love who I am?'"
Kaitlyn said she was ready to settle down twice -- both with Shawn and Jason -- but when those relationships changed, she got cold feet.
"That person who I wanted to settle down with wasn't the same person when I met them to [who they became] later, and that's terrifying," Kaitlyn confessed.
Kaitlyn alleged that what she wants out of life is not what Jason wants, and she also wanted to make it very "clear" that she is "over" Jason.
"I am very much over him. I ended the relationship. I did not want to be in that. It felt icky to me. It felt like everything was for Instagram and numbers. I did not want to be in it," the former The Bachelorette star insisted.
Kaitlyn said her plan, "if all goes well," is to get pregnant when she's 40 and have a baby when she's 41.
"I would be so happy. And I have frozen eggs!" Kaitlyn concluded.
After competing on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, Kaitlyn starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season. She got engaged to Shawn during the season finale in 2015, but they split three years later.