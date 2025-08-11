Since then, Kaitlyn has attended galas for Zac's Release Recovery Foundation, a mental health and addiction recovery nonprofit Zac founded in 2020. And they were also spotted at a wedding together.
Kaitlyn and Zac have yet to publicly confirm their relationship or post about one another on social media, but this past weekend, Kaitlyn posted a video documenting her 13-hour road trip in which she was sitting in the passenger seat and a man was driving.
During the hilarious video of Kaitlyn napping, singing, snacking and complaining, a man's voice could be heard giving Kaitlyn an update on the drive.
"Sounds like Zac's voice," one Instagram user commented.
A man's wrist also entered the footage, and his watch appears to be one Zac has been photographed wearing before.
Fans are therefore speculating Kaitlyn's post may have been a soft launch.
When a fan flat out asked Kaitlyn who was driving the car, The Bachelorette alum replied with crying-laughing emojis.
Another person pointed out how she couldn't believe Kaitlyn's man drove the entire distance while she got to sleep and relax.
"He wouldn't let me. He is a man of service. Hot," Kaitlyn replied.
Earlier this summer, Zac had left a surprising comment on Kaitlyn's post about the release of her new single, "Lonely in Love."
Kaitlyn has revealed on her podcast, as well as others, that she's currently dating, but she's never officially named Zac as her partner.
Kaitlyn admitted that she doesn't want "to f-ck up another relationship," not that the prior failure with Jason Tartick was all of her fault, during a June 2024 appearance on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's "Almost Famous" podcast.
"I just feel like the noise is so loud all the time," Kaitlyn noted at the time.
"I understand that people feel entitled to my dating life because of being the Bachelorette and sharing my relationships, and I get that, but I just -- I will [reveal it] as soon as I'm like, 'Okay, this is The One now.'"
After competing for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor's nineteenth season, Kaitlyn starred onThe Bachelorette's eleventh season, and she got engaged to Shawn Booth during the season finale that aired in 2015.
While Kaitlyn and Shawn often talked about wanting to get married in the media, they never set a date or planned a wedding.
When Kaitlyn and Shawn announced their breakup, Kaitlyn shared how their "important fundamental values" didn't line up. Kaitlyn also revealed in March 2019 that she "wasn't feeling loved" and felt "alone" in her relationship with Shawn for over a year.
Kaitlyn even confessed to having put on an "act" for her social-media followers before the breakup.
Jason, a Buffalo native who initially competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019, and their romance moved quickly.
Jason moved from his place in Seattle, Washington to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019. The couple then adopted their two dogs together, Pinot and Ramen, and got engaged in May 2021.
Kaitlyn and Jason announced their split in August 2023, and then Kaitlyn appeared to move on with Zac by the time New Year's came around.
Kaitlyn rang in 2024 with Zac at a party in her new Nashville home, and they were spotted dancing together and hugging at a bar in New York City, where Zac currently resides, later that month.
Kaitlyn faced backlash about her involvement with Zac -- including speculation she had cheated on Jason while they were still together and also broke "girl code" with The Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams -- but the former Dancing with the Stars champion claimed on social media in 2024 that she was never unfaithful to Jason.
"Some of you [are] treating me like I murdered someone," Kaitlyn wrote in a series of posts via Instagram Stories.
"You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts.... But you don't even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It's not OK. It's. Not."
Kaitlyn also appeared to address her relationship with Zac by writing, "I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes."
According to @BachelorNation.scoop, Kaitlyn began liking Zac's Instagram photos in July 2023 after about a year of no likes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Zac started liking Kaitlyn's photos in May 2023, and Jason stopped liking Zac's photos in early October 2023.