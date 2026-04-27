"I saw how much attention the [Alix Earle] vs. [Alex Cooper] thing was getting, and so I thought, 'Who can I have beef with?'" Kaitlyn joked in her video post.
"It's Jessi. F-ck you! Jessi, I'm joking. I can't believe this is a thing right now."
Kaitlyn decided to start her story from the beginning, recalling how she had posted a photo of herself eating cake earlier this week.
Kaitlyn had captioned the post, "Imagine hating me and I'm just, happy?"
Kaitlyn explained, "I was just with family and I'm always so happy when I'm with family. People were trolling me earlier and a girl came on and said, 'People who are happy don't have to tell us they're happy,' and I was like, 'Oh, it's not that deep.'"
Kaitlyn said Jessi had commented on her cake post by writing something along the lines of, "Same, girl."
Kaitlyn confirmed she had seen Jessi's comment before her post mysteriously disappeared.
"I don't know how this happened, but my photo got deleted, so I reposted it and wrote this underneath," Kaitlyn continued.
Based on a screenshot Kaitlyn shared, The Bachelor alum wrote, "I already posted this and somehow it got deleted. So if the person who always has some passive aggressive thing to say wants to repeat their comment. Please by all means."
Kaitlyn clarified how she was "talking to the one troll" who had criticized her happy Instagram upload.
"Anyhoo, I just reposted the photo and then I tagged [Jessi] because I wanted her to know that I saw her comment -- and then somehow this turned into that I've got beef with her. It's just crazy how people run with things," Kaitlyn vented.
The little mishap apparently didn't affect Kaitlyn and Jessi's friendship, as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star commented on Kaitlyn's updated explanatory post, "Hahahah ILY [crying-laughing and heart emojis]?."
In addition, Kaitlyn shared a screenshot of her DMs with Jessi that showed her explaining what happened to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star.
Jessi responded to Kaitlyn's message by writing, "That's hilarious."
Kaitlyn complained that people are "just foaming at the mouth for women to be fighting."
"I feel like people are so feral on the internet... Who's side are we taking when we don't know anything about it?" Kaitlyn quipped. "I'm squashing this right now!"