Ashley expressed how she'd love to see Justin and Susie reconcile, but when Ashley asked Justin to reveal where they stand now, Justin replied, "I'm single."
Ashley proceeded to ask if Jonathon would be allowed to date Susie in the future.
"Absolutely the f-ck not," Jonathon interjected.
"I donâ€™t even have to answer that one," Justin chimed in laughing.
"Thatâ€™s a crazy question," Jonathon added.
Justin was then asked to play matchmaker and pick a woman who may be a great match for Jonathon after both men failed to leaveBachelor in Paradise's tenth season in a committed relationship this past summer.
"It's tough to say because I haven't met a ton of them in person and I don't like to go by just what you see either on the screen or on social media and whatnot," Justin explained.
"But I can describe what I think Jonathon would want or need in a person and then maybe that would kind of brew up some things."
Jonathon, speaking on Ashley's behalf, noted, "Nahh, I think she wants names. I think she wants something juicy. I think she wants a name."
"I don't know any!" Justin claimed.
Ashley agreed, however, that Kaitlyn is a cool girl, and then Justin acknowledged how Jonathon "needs a little spice" in a partner as well.
"He needs someone who can go deep but also can keep him on his toes," Justin shared.
Jonathon also said he'd love to meet a woman who is very confident in herself like Kaitlyn.
"I can see you with, well, I don't know -- I haven't had enough conversations -- but I think in terms of the Kaitlyn side of things, that girl [Carolina Quixano]. You see where my head's at?" Justin asked Ashley.
Ashley loved the suggestion and said she's "obsessed" with this idea.
"We've hung out before but we're just friends," Jonathon revealed of Carolina, who competed for Grant Ellis' heart on The Bachelor's 29th season.
When Justin and Ashley pushed for more information, Jonathon repeated how it was just a "friendly" hangout session.
"Jonathon's favorite words! My boy loves a friend!" Justin quipped.
"I'm just picky!" Jonathon clarified.
In turn, Jonathon had to pick a woman from Bachelor Nation who may be a good match for Justin.
Jonathon said the girl must be "funny as hell" to ride with Justin.
"I don't know if I've met anyone who is a funny girl yet, where I'm like, 'Oh, you make me belly laugh!' [He] needs someone who can keep up with his wit, and I genuinely don't know if I've met any girl in Bachelor Nation like that," Jonathon admitted.
Jonathon called Lea Cayanan "hilarious," but he confessed, "I don't think him and Lea would work."
Susie and Justin, who had been best friends prior to getting romantically involved, announced their breakup in August 2024 after one year of dating.
But Justin shared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast in July that he and Susie briefly tried again in late 2024.
"We got back together for a little bit... but we kept things super private," Justin revealed, before claiming the pair officially split in the beginning of 2025.
"Over time, [they] kind of added up. You know, I think that made our breakup tougher. I think it's easier when somebody does something where you can point to it and say, 'This is why we broke up,'" Justin explained.
"But it's odd and it's hard because as similar of people as Susie and I are -- and I've never been more compatible with somebody -- we are inherently at our cores very different people."
Justin explained the former couple's differences were a result of their "upbringings and relationship backgrounds."
Justin elaborated, "Our upbringings and relationship backgrounds have molded who we each individually are, and so, you know, I think we had a hard time really understanding each other and giving each other grace in the areas that we needed it."
Justin described himself "as a very logical person," for instance, while Susie is allegedly a "very emotional" person.
"And so, we were struggling to meet each other where we needed to meet to get through certain obstacles," Justin explained.
Justin initially competed on Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and Jonathon first appeared on Jenn Tran's The Bachelorette season.
Justin sparked up a relationship with Lexi Young in Paradise, but they didn't work out. Jonathon lasted much longer in the Paradise process but competed for money with Lea as a friend and not as a romantic partner.
Susie, for her part, found fame on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.
Susie ran into Justin on the Bachelor in Paradise beach this past summer. Justin tried to give her a rose so she could stick around longer, but she turned it down and left.