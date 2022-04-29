J.P., who competed onThe Bachelorette's seventh season in 2011, revealed in December 2019 he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks nerve cells, potentially causing muscle weakness, numbness and even permanent nerve damage.
J.P. also explained in 2019 how the condition made it difficult or nearly impossible to pick up the phone, button buttons, tie shoelaces, put on deodorant, or play with his two kids.
Once J.P. began undergoing treatments for the rare neurological disorder, he shared in December 2019 how he was experiencing "brutal" side effects from his treatments, including "incapacitating" migraines.
J.P. filed for divorce from Ashley in Miami-Dade County in Florida on July 28, 2021, according to court records obtained by E! News.
J.P. previously told the website there was "no fighting" with Ashley as they proceeded with a divorce and they intended to remain "friendly" in order to co-parent their two kids.
"It's 100% Perfectly ok to NOT have all the answers, to NOT know what the future holds, to be afraid, to have anxiety, to feel uneasy about anything and everything," J.P. wrote on Instagram in August 2021 shortly after filing for divorce.
But J.P. told his followers to "embrace the unknown" and "live your life."
Ashley said last summer that she's "all for" J.P. meeting someone new and she'd like for him to find a partner who will make him happy.
"If J.P. introduces someone to me, that means it's serious. I would be very happy for him. Honestly," Ashley insisted on Instagram. "If J.P. is happy that means my kids are around someone that is bright, uplifting, loving, etc etc."
Ashley and J.P. announced in October 2020 they had decided to split up and "separate ways" after nearly eight years of marriage.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Ashley captioned a photo of the couple in happier times on Instagram.
"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."
According to J.P.'s Instagram posting, The Bachelorette couple had already been separated for months prior to their big announcements.
"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," J.P. wrote on Instagram in Spring 2021.
"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."
In his posting, J.P. also insisted the couple had done "absolutely everything" they could to save their marriage and they've had irreconcilable differences for years.
"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote.
"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."