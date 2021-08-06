The Bachelorette Season 7 winner JP Rosenbaum has officially filed for divorce from his wife Ashley Hebert nine months after the couple first announced their breakup.

JP filed the divorce papers in Miami-Dade County in Florida on July 28, according to court records obtained by E! News.

JP told the website in February that he and Ashley "always got along" despite their choice to end their marriage.

"She and I have been in the same place for months and months now. We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever," JP explained.

"There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

JP and Ashley sold their home in December 2020, and Ashley reportedly wrote on Instagram at the time how she felt "bummed" and had "mixed emotions" about the whole ordeal.

She also shared the following quote from author and therapist Nedra Tawwab, "Sometimes broken relationships cannot be mended because mending them would mean accepting less than you deserve, not having your needs met, or being inauthentic to get along. Forcing broken relationships can be a betrayal of self."

Ashley and JP first announced in October 2020 they had decided to split up and "separate ways" after nearly eight years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Ashley captioned a photo of the couple in happier times on Instagram.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

"Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives," Ashley continued. "Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children."

"Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."

According to JP's Instagram posting, The Bachelorette couple had already been separated for months prior to their big announcements.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," JP wrote.

"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

In his posting, JP also insisted the couple had done "absolutely everything" they could to save their marriage and they have had irreconcilable differences for years.

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote.

"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

Like Ashley, JP insisted the couple's split was in the best interests of their family.

"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we'll always cherish," he wrote. "Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest live our lives apart."

"We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children. Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health," JP wrote.

The Bachelorette couple's split announcement came two years after Ashley and JP had renewed their wedding vows in a beachfront ceremony in Aruba in August 2018.

"Renewed and it feels so good!" Ashley captioned an Instagram photo showing the couple enjoying celebratory glasses of champagne at the time.

"Thanks to our vow renewal, we are good for at least another 5 years!" JP had tweeted.

Ashley originally appeared on Season 15 of The Bachelor starring Brad Womack and then became The Bachelorette's seventh-season star.

Ashley ended up selecting JP over her runner-up, Ben Flajnik, at The Bachelorette season's Final Rose Ceremony in Fiji.

JP proposed marriage to Ashley in the finale that aired on ABC in Summer 2011, and the couple got married in December 2012 in a ceremony that was also televised.

The Bachelorette couple welcomed a son, Fordham Rhys, in September 2014, while their daughter, Essex Reese, was born in November 2016.

In 2017, Ashley and JP also appeared on Season 7 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

During their Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars appearance, Ashley voiced her frustration with JP's "tunnel vision with work" while JP found Ashley's inability to put him first "reprehensible."

In addition, Ashley and JP were shown disagreeing on parenting approaches.

In late 2019, JP revealed he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks nerve cells.

According to JP, the condition had made it difficult or nearly impossible for him to pick up a phone, button buttons, tie shoelaces, put on deodorant, or play with his children.

About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

