JP told the website in February that he and Ashley "always got along" despite their choice to end their marriage.
"She and I have been in the same place for months and months now. We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent. We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever," JP explained.
"There's no fighting, which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."
JP and Ashley sold their home in December 2020, and Ashley reportedly wrote on Instagram at the time how she felt "bummed" and had "mixed emotions" about the whole ordeal.
She also shared the following quote from author and therapist Nedra Tawwab, "Sometimes broken relationships cannot be mended because mending them would mean accepting less than you deserve, not having your needs met, or being inauthentic to get along. Forcing broken relationships can be a betrayal of self."
Ashley and JP first announced in October 2020 they had decided to split up and "separate ways" after nearly eight years of marriage.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Ashley captioned a photo of the couple in happier times on Instagram.
"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."
"Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health."
According to JP's Instagram posting, The Bachelorette couple had already been separated for months prior to their big announcements.
"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," JP wrote.
"While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."
In his posting, JP also insisted the couple had done "absolutely everything" they could to save their marriage and they have had irreconcilable differences for years.
"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote.
"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."
Like Ashley, JP insisted the couple's split was in the best interests of their family.
"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we'll always cherish," he wrote. "Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest live our lives apart."
"We request that you please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives and attempt to create a new norm for our children. Our ultimate focus is to co-parent our kids to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie."
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years. It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health," JP wrote.