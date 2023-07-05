Jordan took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 5 and posted a photo of the couple with their newborn son -- who was wearing an adorable USA hat -- in the hospital.
"He's here! What an unforgettable night! Christina and I welcomed our first son Thomas Austin Kimball into our arms on July 3rd at 9:08 after only a short period of time with Christina pushing, truly showing so much strength and selflessness," Jordan wrote.
"Cheering her on, holding her legs, counting her down is the coolest and most proud milestone of my life. Just beautiful, all of it."
Thomas weighed eight pounds and 1 ounce when he was born, and he measured just over 21 inches.
"Christina did so well, very happy everyone's healthy," Jordan concluded.
Christina commented on Jordan's sweet post, "My boys!!"
Jordan's upload also quickly became flooded with congratulatory messages from Bachelor Nation.
Jordan and Christina got married on January 15, 2022 at The Wynden, a romantic venue in Houston, TX, with a Tuscan setting and private enclosed garden.
"My Dear Christina, You are the blessing I've always prayed for, cheers to forever loving you! I love our unconditional and comforting love. I Truly feel you were sent into my life from above, I promise you all of my affection for all of my years. I love you Mrs. Kimball, always," Jordan captioned a slideshow of photos from his wedding day that year.
Jordan and Christina announced in late December 2022 that they were expecting Baby No. 1, about two years after Jordan popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2020.
Jordan took to Instagram at the time with a slideshow of photos from a maternity photo shoot he had with his then-pregnant wife.
In the photos, Christina, showing off her baby bump at 12 weeks in a beige knit dress, was holding sonogram images while Jordan proudly displayed a plaque reading, "BABY KIMBALL ARRIVING 2023."
"From bending knee to saying vows at the altar, it's all been a dream. But nothing has moved me like holding your hand and hearing our baby's heartbeat," Jordan wrote.
"We are starting our family through love and with love, I truly believe you were a godsend and now we have the miracle of new life between us. I love you more than ever. Cheers to the beauty of the changes your body is making and how graceful you've made it look."
Jordan added, "I'm so excited to see you as a Mother. I love you Christina!"
Jordan, who first competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, told Us Weekly that he and his wife were "so excited" about the pregnancy.
"We're more in the spirit than ever. I don't think I've ever anticipated something so much in my life. And with planning [and] wanting to start a family after the wedding, so much has happened in the last year and a half with the house, the wedding, now this," said Jordan, who built and closed on a house with Christina in Summer 2021.
Christina revealed that she had taken four pregnancy tests, just to be sure, before telling Jordan the good news over a piece of his favorite carrot cake. Jordan said it was a "very cute" and "exciting way" to find out that he's going to be a dad.
When asked if they were secretly hoping for a son or daughter, Christina said, "I don't have secret hopes. I'm content with boy or girl. I just can't wait to find out!"
Jordan, however, confessed that he'd love to have a baby boy.
"We want to continue having kids, and with this being the first, I would like for the baby to be a boy, you know, older brother and protector," Jordan admitted. "But if the baby's a girl, that's okay too. We [just want a] happy and healthy baby. I'm ready for it all!"
Jordan proposed marriage to Christina in December 2020 with a 2.35 oval-cut diamond ring before Christmas Eve mass with her family at Christina's church in Texas.
Jordan began dating Christina in 2019 after they met at Los Angeles International airport and Jordan helped her with her luggage. The pair went Instagram official in November of that year.
Jordan said while Christina initially moved to Florida for him, they ultimately decided to move to Texas together for his fiancee's job.
"It feels like it happened so fast. I was blindsided by this love. She's just the sweetest person... I can't handle how sweet, genuine and how true her heart is," Jordan previously gushed to Us.
"I feel like I'm a protector. I'm here to support her."
After failing to win Becca's heart on The Bachelorette, Jordan got engaged to Jenna Cooper on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth edition, however, Jordan and Jenna broke up shortly after the Paradise finale aired.
Jordan later returned to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season in 2019, but he didn't last long on the beach due to a physical altercation with fellow cast member Christian Estrada.
Jordan previously said of his relationship with his new wife, "I would say that The Bachelor kind of prepared me in a way that I was ready to take it seriously."
"I was ready to be funny and be who I am -- and especially after seeing myself on TV, there's parts of, you know, what I did that I got great joy out of and laughed at."
Jordan admitted, "I'm not my biggest fan, but you can grow from anything. And I think that that's what I've done, grown from it."