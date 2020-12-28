Jordan reportedly proposed marriage with a 2.35 oval-cut diamond ring, and he wrote about the special moment on Instagram.
"I would bend my knee a million times to stand by you. This ring represents how much I love and listen to you, #jamesallenpartner I selected every detail while smiling and nervously envisioning this moment," Jordan captioned a slideshow of photos from the engagement.
"I can't express how lucky I am and just how deeply I've fallen in love with you Christina. I could cry thinking about how happy you make me. I promise to love, nurture and to protect you as long as my heart beats here on earth. I hope that even beyond this life you'll remember this love."
Jordan added that he couldn't imagine his life without Christina in it.
"Your voice, smile and presence are forged into my picture of the future forever. You're absolutely precious and I want to bring all of your dreams to life," Jordan continued.
Jordan revealed that he had designed Christina's wedding ring -- "from the band to the diamond" -- with "creativity" and "thoughtfulness," which was an exciting experience for the Bachelor in Paradise alum.
Jordan also noted the band has an inscription of "Miss Kimball" on it.
The following day, Jordan posted a video of the engagement, which showed Christina crying into her hands and Jordan picking her up in his arms and kissing her after she said "yes."
"I love you so much Christina! I'm the Happiest I've ever been and my heart is so full of Love. I choose you, US, our happiness and love everyday... I can't wait to keep creating breathtaking moments with you as we grow older!" Jordan wrote alongside the sweet and emotional video compilation.
In turn, Christina wrote a special tribute to Jordan on Instagram.
"My Dear Jordan Kelly, You are the most perfect man. My heart beats a thousand miles per hour thinking about you. Thank you for making me feel like the only woman in the room. Thank you for being the most beautiful and genuine gentleman," Christina gushed.
"Thank you for always putting us first. You protect me and you love me more than I thought was ever possible. I am amazed everyday by you and your unconditional love and thoughtfulness. I've never been more excited for the future."
She added, "I can't wait to be your wife and I can't wait to build our family. Here's to us, my baby! I will never not cry tears of pure, pure joy when I replay this moment. Here's to absolutely forever by your side honey. I love you with my whole entire being."
Christina ended her post with, "Love, The Future Mrs. Kimball. From the best day of my life. I love you, Jordan."
Jordan and Christina told Us that the engagement was "really special" because Jordan proposed at the church her entire family grew up in and he "pulled it all together" himself.
"This was not easy. She moves pretty quick," Jordan told the magazine of trying to surprise his fiancee.
"I went to her Pinterest... I had to get her family there, I had to get her nails done, I had to get the photographer there."
Jordan said he had to pick the ring up on Christmas-Eve morning due to shipping delays.
"It was not going to be here on time for Christmas Eve, so at 8:30 in the morning, I'm driving the FedEx to get this ring to propose it like 2:30. It all came together, [but] I was nervous," Jordan recalled.
"I was really nervous when I didn't have the ring, but once I got the ring, put my eyes on it [and] I had my hands on it, I just got this sense of peacefulness."
Jordan, in fact, explained he never felt more "at peace" because he was "so certain" about his future with Christina.
"You can really do so much with love in your heart. I try to tell folks, you know, hate is a great motivator. But there's nothing like having love in your heart. What a highlight this year, you know, and we made it together," Jordan gushed.
"I couldn't be happier. It was truly a magical moment, having her family there and everything, it was perfect."
Jordan and Christina shared with the magazine that they hope to marry in late 2021.
"We're gonna start looking at venues... Maybe we'll get in and out of an old Rolls Royce and you know, do the soup cans behind it and all that stuff," Jordan teased of his upcoming wedding.
"I think we're gonna do like a Gatsby thing, not full Gatsby not, like, feather in the hat. Really classic, you know, prohibition time... but there will be booze."
Jordan reportedly went Instagram official with Christina in November 2019.
"We met at the airport at LAX. I helped her with her luggage. It was about twice the size of her," Jordan told Us.
"And so, from there, we had a few dates. We just got really close really quick. I think it was literally the moment I met her -- something in her eyes -- I think I knew then. And it's been great ever since. We've both really been there for each other, especially throughout this year and how crazy it's been."
Jordan said while Christina initially moved to Florida for him, they recently decided to move to Texas together for his fiancee's job.
After failing to win Becca's heart, Jordan got engaged to Jenna Cooper on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth edition, however Jordan and Jenna broke up shortly after the Paradise finale aired, and then Jordan later returned to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise's sixth season in 2019.
Jordan didn't last long on the beach due to a physical altercation he had with cast member Christian Estrada.
"I was watching at my parents' house. My mom was in the living room, walks by and it's literally when Jordan is tossing the teddy bear into the ocean," Christina told Us. "And now look at where we are."