Not only did the couple attend a Los Angeles screening of the new movie Youngblood, but they also traveled to Wyoming for a snowboarding trip earlier this month.
Jonathon uploaded an image at the time in which he was kissing a woman on the cheek in a window reflection.
Since Jonathon decided against disclosing the woman's face and identity, he teased, "Who's that girl?"
Jonathon also gushed during the trip on social media, "There's no place I'd rather be."
Morgan reportedly wrote via Instagram Stories on March 11 that she's always been a third wheel to her sister's relationship and so she was so happy to "add someone to the gang" and end her trip with "pizza, board games and good [conversation]."
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