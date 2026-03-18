The Bachelorette alum Jonathon Johnson has hard launched his relationship with Big Brother: Over the Top winner Morgan Willett.

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Jonathon, 29, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a carousel of pictures of the happy couple.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

"I have waited a long time for this," Jonathon captioned his post.

The photos included the pair kissing, snowboarding, posing in cowboy hats, taking a mirror selfie, and running on the beach.

Morgan, 31, for her part, posted photos with Jonathon as well and wrote on March 15, "Worth the wait. Feeling like the luckiest gal & happy to call this guy mine."

Jonathon and Morgan met through their manager at Little Red Management, according to Us Weekly.

Morgan and the Bachelor in Paradise alum have hinted at their relationship for weeks now.

Not only did the couple attend a Los Angeles screening of the new movie Youngblood, but they also traveled to Wyoming for a snowboarding trip earlier this month.

Jonathon uploaded an image at the time in which he was kissing a woman on the cheek in a window reflection.

Since Jonathon decided against disclosing the woman's face and identity, he teased, "Who's that girl?"

Jonathon also gushed during the trip on social media, "There's no place I'd rather be."

Morgan reportedly wrote via Instagram Stories on March 11 that she's always been a third wheel to her sister's relationship and so she was so happy to "add someone to the gang" and end her trip with "pizza, board games and good [conversation]."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

One day later, Morgan and her mystery man returned to California.

"Hopped off the plane and got asked, 'Wanna go to the gym, then jump into the ocean?'" Morgan reportedly wrote via Instagram Stories. "I fear I've found my ideal kind of crazy."

Jonathon dated Jenn Tran on The Bachelorette's 21st season and then looked for love on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Summer 2025.

When The Bachelor 28 alum Lea Cayanan arrived in Costa Rica, Jonathon was one of the only single men available and so they paired up.

Lea, who was friends with Jonathon prior to the show, definitely had interest in Jonathon, and so he asked her out on a date.

However, Jonathon realized during the date that he and Lea didn't have a spark or romantic connection.

Jonathon and Lea continued to give each other roses so they could stick around longer, but Jonathon finally had to come clean with the bachelorette about how he didn't have feelings for her.

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Despite the fact they were just friends, the pair continued to compete together as a team for the potential $500,000 prize -- and they seemed to be compatible.

Lea and Jonathon proved to everyone that they worked well together, which made them both a threat to win the money, and so the Bachelor in Paradise cast ended up voting them out.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Both Jonathon and Lea left Paradise single yet optimistic about finding The One, and Lea is now in a new relationship with a drummer named Ricky.

As for Morgan, she's a content creator who studied broadcast journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

In addition to winning Big Brother: Over the Top, she has also appeared on Ex on the Beach and The Challenge.

"February was full of: family time, fun dates, learning about myself, moments of vulnerability, Galentines events, new friends & old," Morgan wrote via Instagram on March 1.

"A month that is normally just about 'self love' for me -- but ended up including so much more."

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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