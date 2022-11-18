Gabby and Rachel both thought they had found happily ever after on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, and both women got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony.
Gabby accepted a marriage proposal from Erich Schwer, but the pair announced their breakup earlier this month. Their relationship fell apart less than two months after The Bachelorette finale aired in late September.
And Rachel got engaged to Tino Franco, but they called it quits about a month before The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special aired.
"[It's a bummer] because I know right after the show you're on this high and it's such an amazing feeling," JoJo shared. "You're with this person and you can share your love."
JoJo, however, found lasting love on the series. She and Jordan Rodgers got engaged at the end of her season in 2016, and the couple got married in May.
"It's also the hardest, most challenging time as a couple," JoJo revealed. "Obviously for us, but I assume for a lot of us going through it. It's the hardest year you'll ever have. So you really have to work at it."
But JoJo believes it will get better for Rachel and Gabby, and she hopes both ladies will forge ahead and keep their heads up.
"Now they're two single ladies and they can just go double date again," JoJo noted.
Gabby broke her silence on the split and stated on Dancing with the Stars' semifinals episode on November 14 that she and Erich "weren't each other's best match," nor were they "in step" or "in sync" in terms of their goals and approaches to life.
Erich explained on Instagram Stories the very next day how he couldn't put his finger on one thing that went wrong with his relationship. He said that he and the ICU nurse simply aren't each other's person.
Gabby then opened up to Us Weekly about how her split from Erich "was hard."
"Ultimately, I'm just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall -- being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it's just kind of trying to move forward," Gabby said.
And Gabby has been moving forward by focusing on Dancing with the Stars, which has been "therapeutic" for her. Gabby will compete in next week's Dancing with the Stars finale for the Season 31 mirrorball trophy alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
For Rachel's part, she revealed onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in late September that she had called off her engagement and broke up with Tino in August over a cheating scandal.