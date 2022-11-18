The Bachelorette alum JoJo Fletcher has weighed in on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's recent breakups and the fact the two women are single again after starring on the franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT
"It's always such a bummer when that doesn't work out, especially this soon," JoJo, who starred on The Bachelorette's twelfth season, told E! News.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Gabby and Rachel both thought they had found happily ever after on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, and both women got engaged at the Final Rose Ceremony.

Gabby accepted a marriage proposal from Erich Schwer, but the pair announced their breakup earlier this month. Their relationship fell apart less than two months after The Bachelorette finale aired in late September.

And Rachel got engaged to Tino Franco, but they called it quits about a month before The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special aired.

"[It's a bummer] because I know right after the show you're on this high and it's such an amazing feeling," JoJo shared. "You're with this person and you can share your love."

JoJo, however, found lasting love on the series. She and Jordan Rodgers got engaged at the end of her season in 2016, and the couple got married in May.

"It's also the hardest, most challenging time as a couple," JoJo revealed. "Obviously for us, but I assume for a lot of us going through it. It's the hardest year you'll ever have. So you really have to work at it."

But JoJo believes it will get better for Rachel and Gabby, and she hopes both ladies will forge ahead and keep their heads up.

"Now they're two single ladies and they can just go double date again," JoJo noted.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

News that Gabby had broken up with Erich and the couple's relationship was over began circulating in early November.

Gabby broke her silence on the split and stated on Dancing with the Stars' semifinals episode on November 14 that she and Erich "weren't each other's best match," nor were they "in step" or "in sync" in terms of their goals and approaches to life.

Erich explained on Instagram Stories the very next day how he couldn't put his finger on one thing that went wrong with his relationship. He said that he and the ICU nurse simply aren't each other's person.

Gabby then opened up to Us Weekly about how her split from Erich "was hard."

"Ultimately, I'm just grateful that I was able to do it on my own terms and when I was ready. It was just a new experience overall -- being so public and being thrown into this. I think now it's just kind of trying to move forward," Gabby said.

And Gabby has been moving forward by focusing on Dancing with the Stars, which has been "therapeutic" for her. Gabby will compete in next week's Dancing with the Stars finale for the Season 31 mirrorball trophy alongside her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

For Rachel's part, she revealed on The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in late September that she had called off her engagement and broke up with Tino in August over a cheating scandal.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Tino had been unfaithful to Rachel in July, when he kissed another woman during a night out.

ADVERTISEMENT
And according to the flight instructor, Tino failed to fully explain himself or give a sincere apology for the act of indiscretion, which stopped her from giving him a second chance.

Rachel said on a recent episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast how she's been "settling into life" after her broken engagement.

"I'm obviously taking it slow, but I actually did go on a date," Rachel told the podcast co-hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

Rachel confirmed her date was with a musician -- a man who's not in Bachelor Nation -- and it went "well" and may have ended with a kiss.

"And there is a second date in the future," Rachel added.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 19
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 19 NEWS