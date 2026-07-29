"Alright so today was supposed to be my original, was my original, surgery date. But when I switched hospitals, I got pushed back a week," Joe explained in a video.
"The waiting game has been -- it's been tough. It's been tricky."
The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued, "Because like, on one hand, I'm like, 'Alright let's get this over.' On the other hand, I'm telling myself, 'Why are you rushing to have brain surgery?' Type of thing. So yeah... surgery is next week."
Joe captioned the video, "I'm someone who likes to just rip the band-aid off, so the waiting game has been tough, to say the least. A lot of ups and downs, but I'm almost there... Surgery is next week."
Joe also revealed via Instagram that he hopes to run in the 2026 New York City marathon after undergoing brain surgery next week.
Joe uploaded a screenshot of his acceptance into the marathon and wrote, "We'll see," along with a crossed-fingers emoji.
"I definitely wasn't expecting this," Joe said at the time.
"I think it's one of those things where you're like, 'Oh, something like this would never happen to me,' and here I am. They say it's really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I'm fine."
The Bachelor in Paradise couple shared how they both had full-body MRI scans with Prenuvo -- with whom they were doing a professional partnership -- just to be proactive about their health.
About two days later, Joe said he received a phone call and thought he was going to be told he had an enlarged prostate because he tends to pee a lot during the night.
But when Joe spoke to his doctor on the phone, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was informed he has "a lesion" in his brain.
"[They said], 'It looks to be, potentially, the size of a large blueberry or a small grape or a marble.' A marble is what I actually prefer," Joe recalled.
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"It's in the frontal lobe of my brain. The doctor was pretty alarming where he was like, 'You've got to go get this checked within the next week or two. It's urgent.'"
Joe therefore scheduled another MRI, after which the radiologist characterized his lesion as an "early-stage glioma, which is a tumor." Joe said it was Grade 1 or 2.
Joe said the news was pretty shocking because, "for the most part," he wasn't experiencing any symptoms.
"Now I kind of feel like I might have symptoms, but some of them are self-induced. So that's a difficult territory," Joe admitted.
He went on to elaborate, "The symptoms I'm having now are more like lightheadedness, and I think a lot of it now is more anxiety, I believe. But who knows? What I would be experiencing more of [based on] where it is in my brain would be lack of motor skills, personality changes, and memory loss."