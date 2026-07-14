"So a little medical update. I didn't share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain," Joe said in the video.
"So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor."
The 40-year-old said he is scheduled to undergo "brain surgery next week to get it removed and get it tested," and he added, "And then we're going to go from there."
Joe admitted it's been "a wild couple of weeks" due to this medical scare.
"I definitely wasn't expecting this," Joe continued.
"I think it's one of those things where you're like, 'Oh, something like this would never happen to me,' and here I am. They say it's really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I'm fine."
The Chicago native and current New York resident promised at the end of his video to keep fans updated.
In the caption of his post, Joe clarified that the procedure he'll be undergoing is a craniotomy.
"This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs, I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor," Joe wrote.
Joe noted that he's doing his "best" to "stay positive" during this time.