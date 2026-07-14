The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile has revealed that doctors believe he has an early-stage brain tumor and so he'll be going under the knife soon to remove it.

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Joe took to Instagram on Monday, July 13 to open up about his health crisis after having a full-body scan.

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"So a little medical update. I didn't share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain," Joe said in the video.

"So then I had to go get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor."

The 40-year-old said he is scheduled to undergo "brain surgery next week to get it removed and get it tested," and he added, "And then we're going to go from there."

Joe admitted it's been "a wild couple of weeks" due to this medical scare.

"I definitely wasn't expecting this," Joe continued.

"I think it's one of those things where you're like, 'Oh, something like this would never happen to me,' and here I am. They say it's really early stages. I hope they are able to get it all, and I'm fine."

The Chicago native and current New York resident promised at the end of his video to keep fans updated.

In the caption of his post, Joe clarified that the procedure he'll be undergoing is a craniotomy.

"This past month has been a lot of ups and downs to say the least. After multiple scans and MRIs, I have what looks to be an early stage brain tumor," Joe wrote.

Joe noted that he's doing his "best" to "stay positive" during this time.

"And [I] am lucky to have a lot of support from family and friends," Joe shared.

"I've gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey."

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Joe -- known as "Grocery Store Joe" in Bachelor Nation -- received a lot of support from the franchise's bachelors and bachelorettes.

Joe's wife and Bachelor in Paradise love, Serena Pitt, commented on the post, "You're so strong and we're going to get through this together.ï¸ I love you."

Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, "Prayers all the way up. We're here for you!!!!"

And Raven Gates commented, "What!!! This is so shocking but so glad you did the scan. Praying for you & Serena! Praying for an easy, quick recovery as well! You got this."

Joe found fame when he competed on Season 14 of The Bachelorette starring Becca Kufrin in 2018.

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After being a Night 1 boot, Joe returned for Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he fell in love with Kendall Long.

After Joe and Kendall split, Joe looked for love on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021 and found it with Serena.

Joe and Serena quietly tied the knot in a New York City courthouse in 2022 before having a bigger "magical" wedding for family and friends in South Carolina in September 2023.

Joe -- who also competed on Dancing with the Stars -- and Serena now co-host the "Not Married To This with Serena and Joe" podcast.

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About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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