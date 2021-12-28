"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" JJ captioned a photo of the happy couple and JJ's daughter Gemma from a previous marriage smiling big in front of a Christmas tree in their Colorado home.
Gemma appeared thrilled as she held up ultrasound photos of her sibling on the way in the picture.
And in her own Instagram post, Kayla shared the same photo and wrote, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year... Littlest Lane coming July 2022."
Kayla also added emojis of a heart, present and baby boy, suggesting that she's pregnant with a son.
"[I'm in] an amazing, very healthy, loving relationship with someone that's not related to any TV," JJ told Life & Style in October 2017, shortly after his ex-girlfriend Juelia Kinney revealed she had moved on from their relationship.
"I wanted a normal human being that wasn't worried about her Instagram following and how many views she got on her Instagram story, so thank goodness."
JJ and Kayla dated for about two years before JJ proposed marriage and the couple got engaged in January 2019 and married in February 2020.
"She said YES!!!" JJ captioned a picture of himself down on one knee in Hawaii at the time. "I can't wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met!"
And the blogger flaunted her engagement ring, writing on Instagram, "Does this ring make me look.... ENGAGED??!!! I said yes to the man of my dreams and can't wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend."
JJ was previously married to a woman named Heather, with whom he had welcomed Gemma.
Following their divorce, JJ found fame on The Bachelorette in 2015. JJ was depicted as a villain on Kaitlyn's season and also revealed he had cheated on his former wife.
"I made a mistake that basically has destroyed my life. I lost everything. I lost my wife. I lost my daughter half the time," JJ told Kaitlyn during filming. "Everything I had worked hard for was gone with one bad, terrible decision."
JJ then appeared on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, but he left the show to pursue a romance at home he had been excited about.
The sports analyst later dated fellow Bachelor in Paradise 2 alum, Juelia, in 2016 and the couple decided to work out their issues on Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp in 2017.
However, JJ and Juelia's relationship crumbled on Marriage Boot Camp and they eventually split.
Juelia then met The Bachelorette alum Evan Bass' brother, Aaron Bass, in June 2017. The pair got engaged and later welcomed a child together.