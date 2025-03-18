Jenn told her followers in the video, "Get ready with me in Miami in my new apartment! What?!"
Jenn elaborated, "Let's talk about the elephant in the room. Yes, I am in Miami. Yes, I am in my new apartment in Miami because I am going back to my normal life!"
"I am a PA student again," Jenn confirmed. "And I am very, very happy."
Jenn left her "normal life" and pursued fame when she competed on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, which filmed in late 2023 and aired in early 2024.
Although Jenn didn't win Joey's heart on The Bachelor's 28th season, she went on to star onThe Bachelorette's 21st season.
Jenn got engaged to Devin Strader during her season finale, but they were already broken up by the time they filmed After the Final Rose last year. (Devin debuted his new girlfriend, Skyler Springstun, in February).
"Let's be transparent. I took a year off of PA school and it's been so incredible," Jenn continued in her video.
"Who would have thought I would have said that? But my life has truly turned around."
Following Jenn's devastating breakup in which Devin had allegedly slowly ghosted her and then dumped her in a brief phone call, Jenn competed on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season and sparked romance rumors with her pro partner Sasha Farber.
Jenn fell in love with dancing and performing during her Dancing with the Stars stint, but she said her biggest passion in life is "helping people."
Jenn therefore shared that she had moved back to Miami about a month-and-a-half ago. Since then, she has stayed in two different apartments.
"I have a beautiful corner apartment with so many windows! I can't wait to give you guys a tour," Jenn boasted of her current place.
Jenn admitted she still has a lot of boxes to unpack and her situation is a "hot mess."
"It feels very bittersweet to be back because I love L.A. so much and I want to move there one day, so this apartment in Miami is very temporary right now," Jenn concluded.
On The Bachelorette's 21st season, Jenn had flipped the script and proposed marriage to Devin at the Final Rose Ceremony that filmed in May 2024.
After a tumultuous two months -- in which Jenn claimed Devin never prioritized her or made an effort to see her -- Devin broke up with Jenn in August of that year.
ADVERTISEMENT
On The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose special in September 2024, Jenn announced that Devin's behavior before and after their split was excruciating, especially when he had followed The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas after the show and allegedly sent multiple women DMs on Instagram.
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and decided to dump her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.
"I found myself not being able to live up to the things that you need and deserve," Devin acknowledged during the finale broadcast.