Jenn also shared how she enjoyed the look of false lash extensions.
At the time, Tran also admitted that she glues false lash extensions every week to enhance her own.
Jenn is currently going to school in Miami after appearing on The Bachelor's 28th season, The Bachelorette's 21st season, and Dancing with the Stars.
Jenn got engaged to her The Bachelorette winner, Devin Strader, on the show's Season 21 finale -- which had filmed in May 2024 and aired that summer -- but they were already broken up by the time After the Final Rose aired in September 2024.
On After the Final Rose, Jenn was devastated about her breakup with Devin. She claimed he had slowly ghosted her and treated her poorly following their engagement.
Jenn claimed that after a tumultuous two months -- in which Devin allegedly never prioritized or made an effort to see her -- Devin broke up with Jenn in August 2024.
On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and decided to dump her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.