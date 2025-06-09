The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran is getting candid with her fans, revealing that she has experienced some hair loss and is experimenting with PRP injections as a result.

Jenn, 27, recently took to Instagram to open up about how she's been feeling a little self-conscious about her hair.

"Always transparent with you guys!!!"" the Season 21 The Bachelorette star captioned a photo of herself sitting inside a doctor's office.

"I've been noticing my hair has been thinning in the front and I wanted to try and stimulate more hair growth there."

Jenn went on to share how she decided to try platelet-rich plasma injections.

The treatment uses a patient's own blood cells to accelerate healing in a specific area, and in Jenn's case, she's hoping the platelets will generate cell growth and regeneration.

"I've learned a lot about PRP injections in school and I've read up on the clinical trials," the Physician Assistant student continued in her post.

"Will keep you updated on how I feel about it!!"

Jenn looked beautiful at her appointment, as she wore a nude zip-up with matching pants. She also had her long brown hair pulled back into a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

Jenn has been open about cosmetic procedures she's had in the past.

In June 2024, Jenn dished about getting lip filler for the first time via TikTok, according to Us Weekly.

"For me, I just really wanted to enhance the natural beauty in my face that I already have. I don't want to look super done up," Jenn told her followers.

Jenn noted how her lips were a little swollen at the time, but she added, "I'm really loving how they look so far. They will go down. They do hurt a little bit."

Jenn also shared how she enjoyed the look of false lash extensions.

At the time, Tran also admitted that she glues false lash extensions every week to enhance her own.

Jenn is currently going to school in Miami after appearing on The Bachelor's 28th season, The Bachelorette's 21st season, and Dancing with the Stars.

Jenn got engaged to her The Bachelorette winner, Devin Strader, on the show's Season 21 finale -- which had filmed in May 2024 and aired that summer -- but they were already broken up by the time After the Final Rose aired in September 2024.

On After the Final Rose, Jenn was devastated about her breakup with Devin. She claimed he had slowly ghosted her and treated her poorly following their engagement.

Jenn claimed that after a tumultuous two months -- in which Devin allegedly never prioritized or made an effort to see her -- Devin broke up with Jenn in August 2024.

Devin also came under fire for following The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after the show and allegedly sending multiple women DMs on Instagram behind Jenn's back.

On After the Final Rose, Devin didn't explain why exactly he had fallen out of love with Jenn and decided to dump her, except for saying that he "fell short" of her expectations for him in the real world.

To make matters worse, Devin released personal text messages with Jenn from May through August 2024 alongside a 13-minute, tell-all video about his "truth" and "false narratives" about him on September 10, a week after The Bachelorette finale aired on ABC.

Devin claimed that despite Jenn's side of the story, he had been very "present" during their relationship and never ghosted Jenn or refused to attend couples counseling.

Jenn therefore admitted to former The Bachelor star Nick Viall in Fall 2024 that she was outraged by Devin's invasion of her privacy and would likely have "trust issues" when dating men going forward.

But Jenn is currently rumored to be dating her Fall 2024 Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber, who helped her heal from her split with Devin.

And Devin has also moved on and is in a serious relationship with a woman named Skyler Springstun, whom he debuted in February 2025.

