Jason revealed that he and Kelley "talk on the phone at least once a week" to catch up.
While David sounded excited about the prospect of Jason and Kelley getting together, David said he wasn't going to "push" it.
"You would be a fan of it," Jason playfully argued with his co-host. "You would push this, I feel like."
Jason then explained that he and Kelley may be in the same location this summer in connection with his company, Rewired Talent organization, for which he serves as a managing partner.
"I will say this, we are talking about getting a Rewired Talent management house in the Hamptons this summer. Little tease. She was like, 'I want in. I want to be part of it. I'm down to chip in, whatever it is,'" Jason shared.
"So yeah, we might be in the Hamptons this summer."