The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick has gushed about his friendship with Kelley Flanagan and teased a potential date with her in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT
After Kelley and Jason sparked dating rumors with flirty TikTok posts, Kelley appeared on the March 31 episode of Jason Tartick's "Trading Secrets" podcast, and the pair had undeniable chemistry.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

When Jason's co-host David Arduin mentioned at the end of the podcast how Jason and Kelley's chemistry was apparent, Jason got candid.

"She's great. She's just awesome," Jason gushed of The Bachelor alum.

"She's easy to be around. She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's smart."

When Jason was interviewing Kelley, Kelley shared how there is a project she's currently working on but choosing to keep it under wraps because it's "complicated."

Jason begged Kelley for more details, but she refused.

"Something is brewing here. Do we have a time of when this is popping -- this thing that you teased?!" Jason asked the attorney.

"Oh, it's a little messy right now, so we'll see," Kelley replied.

"A potential date, maybe this summer?" Jason questioned.

"Maybe that's correct," Kelley concluded.

David therefore asked Jason for clarification on what he meant once Kelley finished recording.

"Were you referring to a date of when we'll hear about her project, or did you just slyly say maybe we will have a potential date this summer?" David asked Jason.

"I need to know because the people need to know, too," he added.

Jason replied, "Let me just clear it up. I'm referring to the project, but you know, who knows, David."

David pointed out how "sometimes the best relationships come from people who start as friends."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS)  

Jason revealed that he and Kelley "talk on the phone at least once a week" to catch up.

While David sounded excited about the prospect of Jason and Kelley getting together, David said he wasn't going to "push" it.

"You would be a fan of it," Jason playfully argued with his co-host. "You would push this, I feel like."

ADVERTISEMENT
Jason then explained that he and Kelley may be in the same location this summer in connection with his company, Rewired Talent organization, for which he serves as a managing partner.

"I will say this, we are talking about getting a Rewired Talent management house in the Hamptons this summer. Little tease. She was like, 'I want in. I want to be part of it. I'm down to chip in, whatever it is,'" Jason shared.

"So yeah, we might be in the Hamptons this summer."

Kelley publicly announced her split from her latest boyfriend, Ari Raptis, in November 2024 after he had allegedly cheated on her.

"I just feel so stupid," Kelley said of her year-and-a-half long relationship with Ari during the November 27 episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast.

Kelley also revealed on TikTok at the time that she felt betrayed and her heart was "shattered."

Prior to her romance with Ari, Kelley had dated The Bachelor's Season 24 star Peter Weber for three years on and off.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS)

Peter and Kelley began dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced their first split on New Year's Eve 2021.

It didn't take long for the couple to try again, but then they broke up in February 2021, with Kelley confirming the revived romance ended "really badly."

Peter and Kelley sparked speculation they were back together -- again -- in August 2022 via flirty social media posts and public appearances. They ultimately went Instagram official with their relationship for the second time in October of that year.

Peter revealed he and Kelley -- his fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor -- were done during a playful interview at a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, in April 2023.

For Jason's part, he recently spoke out about how he wants to get married and have children after his latest romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler ended in October 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged.

Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette.

After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019.

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

THE BACHELORETTE 14
THE BACHELORETTE SPOILERS
MORE THE BACHELORETTE 14 NEWS