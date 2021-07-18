Kaitlyn, who competed on Season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015 before starring on Season 11 of The Bachelorette that same year, has been the subject of scrutiny now that the 35-year-old is co-hosting Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette.
Trolls on social media have claimed that Kaitlyn looks "so different" now and her face is "busted," and so Kaitlyn fired back on Twitter in June and listed all the work she's had done, including Botox to do a brow lift and lip fillers.
Kaitlyn tweeted in reply to all the gossip, "So sick of women commenting on my face" -- and Jason is apparently fed up with it as well.
"I don't know why people think it's okay to say the sh-t they do on Twitter," Jason, 32, said during Thursday's episode of Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.
"There's so many things in this world we can control, and there's so many things we can't control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can't control."
Jason continued, "And the way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people's appearances -- and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn -- it's grotesque. It's a joke."
Jason, who currently hosts the Trading Secrets podcast, said he doesn't understand how people can be so harsh and brutal to others, especially when women target other women.
"I don't see why people have to do that," Jason noted.
"And the other thing is, I honestly feel it's more... women putting other women down. It's just insane."
Jason pointed out that men who appear on The Bachelor franchise, including former host Chris Harrison, never seemed to receive flack from viewers about their looks.
"It's not like, 'Oh, your haircut is this,' or, 'Why did you shave?' I just think it's absolutely ridiculous and I don't get why people think it's okay," Jason noted.
One troll, for example, tweeted last month, "Can anyone tell me what's different about [Kaitlyn's] look? I can't put my finger on it #TheBachelorette."
Jason suggested on Click Bait that Kaitlyn has taken some of the mean comments to heart.
"People see it, people hear it and they feel it, and whether they show it or not, it's gotta end. It's insane," Jason insisted.
Jason acknowledged how there are a lot of positives and benefits to starring on a reality TV show but that doesn't mean it's okay for the world to judge and criticize these public figures.
"I'm not playing the victim card for her [because] what a great opportunity all of us have been blessed to come on this show and these things have happened," Jason explained.
"So with the bad comes good, but when you see some of the bad, you're just like, 'Oh, she's aged? Well, yeah, we all f-cking age. What do you want to do about that?"
When Kaitlyn replied to her critics in June, she wrote on Twitter, "[Six] years since I was on the show, Brow lift, brow micro blading, got my teeth bonded, some filler In my lips, aging, darker hair, and I finally learned how to contour."
Justin went on to share, "Kaitlyn would put people on blast, which is something I've always said, 'I don't know why you do it,' but then the more I see her do it... the more people reach out to her and say, 'I'm sorry. Thanks for calling me out. I'm accountable and I really just wanted your attention.'"
Jason therefore reasoned, "You're like, 'Sh-t, maybe you SHOULD put people on blast.'"
But with the haters also comes a lot of support and love from fans.
One Twitter user wrote at the time to Kaitlyn, "Don't forget that you met the love of your life, opened multiple companies, and won DWTS. That joy leaves a mark."
"Kaitlyn Bristowe calling out those haters, specifically about her appearance. You know what? I think it's great and it's about time some of these people get put in their place," Tayshia said in late June.
She added, "So Kaitlyn, keep doing you! All of y'all out there, if you do have haters, whatever! That's showing their insecurity way more than it's saying anything about you."
Tayshia admitted it's not always easy for a reality TV star or celebrity to rise above the criticism and be the better person.
"You're always told, 'Just ignore it, you're above that. Don't give these people attention,' and blah, blah, blah," Tayshia vented.
"But there is a certain point when you're just like, 'Okay, stop! I'm human too! Enough is enough. What makes you feel like you can talk to me the way that you're talking to me? Does it make you feel better to be that and to say that and to send that?' It's just -- oh my God!"
Jason proposed to Kaitlyn in Nashville, TN, one May afternoon while the pair was recording an episode of Kaitlyn's Off the Vine podcast, and Kaitlyn said she was totally surprised by it.
Kaitlyn first met Jason while taping an episode of her Off the Vine podcast in October 2018, and he took her out on their first date in January 2019.
Jason, originally from Buffalo, NY, moved from his place in Seattle, WA, to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019. The couple has since adopted two dogs together.