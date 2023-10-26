Less than three months after Jason and Kaitlyn announced they had ended their engagement and their relationship was over in August, Jason partied with his family in Spain for his first birthday as a single man in years.
"Dear 35, you're off to a great start . . . please be better than 34. Love, me," Jason captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from his international vacation on Monday.
Jason's post included a shirtless photo of him showing off his abs in blue swim trunks.
The Season 14 The Bachelorette alum geotagged his location as Europe and added photos of himself on a yacht, attending a soccer game, and sightseeing with family.
On Tuesday, October 24, Jason celebrated his birthday in Barcelona.
"I kind of get 2 birthdays. Right now it's 10/24 -- 1:11 AM in Barcelona," Jason wrote via Instagram Stories. "Tmrw when I land it'll be 10/24 -- 4:30PM in Nashville."
Jason proceeded to share a video of the Balearic Sea, and he gushed about how he "loved everything" about Spain.
When reflecting on his trip, the "Trading Secrets" podcast host wrote, "It had such calm energy. The people seemed at ease, the families looked happy, the horns and sirens were non existent and everyone displayed so much affection."
"I feel like every single couple I walked by was holding hands and friends would walk [with] their arms linked. Very special place," he added.
Jason also apparently visited Marseille, Cannes, Monte Carlo, and Ibiza, before returning to his beloved dogs, Ramen and Pinot, in Nashville, TN, where Kaitlyn also currently resides.
When Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason made their breakup public knowledge, they appeared to be very amicable.
During the September 19 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast, things appeared to get a little tense between the former couple when Kaitlyn claimed Jason "didn't protect" her from online hate and scrutiny after their split.
The former The Bachelorette star said she "knew" she was going to get most of the hate from fans for ending her engagement to Jason after four years together.
"It was already my fault when we weren't posting enough and people were questioning everything. It was always like, 'God, you're ruining another good thing! This is what you do!'" Kaitlyn recalled.
Kaitlyn elaborated, "We talked about protecting each other through it because, of course, when you go through breakups you want to have your side and someone to have their side. You want to justify it and say all these things, but we really agreed on protecting each other."
Kaitlyn therefore said when Jason had "leaned into that sad" late-August post about moving out of the Nashville home he and Kaitlyn had shared with their two dogs, she was annoyed.
ADVERTISEMENT
In that Instagram video, Jason had a friend helping him move, and the former banker from Seattle noted how the process "physically and mentally" sucked. He also shared footage of Ramen and Pinot looking sad while he put his belongings into a moving truck.
"I was like, 'Bro!'" Kaitlyn vented with a laugh. "He pulled at heartstrings and it didn't protect me because it made me look like I was taking the dogs away from him."
Kaitlyn said that she ultimately confronted Jason about the post.
"The messages that I got after that were just [awful]. And he was like, 'Well, I didn't get one message about it.' And I was like, 'I did!'" Kaitlyn explained.
"And it just made me really sad because the dogs are literally our No. 1 priority through this. We are both obsessed with them, and we have made it very clear that we're going to be sharing them."
Kaitlyn insisted no one was at fault or is to blame for the demise of their relationship, but she said social media -- and outside pressures to put on "a performative show" for their fans -- definitely "played a part" in their breakup. That's why she decided to take a hiatus from posting content for about two weeks.
Breakup rumors then began to swirl in July because Kaitlyn and Jason hadn't posted anything about each other on Instagram for about a month.
And when Instagram users flooded Kaitlyn and Jason's comments with questions and concerns about the status of their relationship, neither Kaitlyn or Jason responded.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kaitlyn fueled speculation her relationship was in trouble -- or over completely -- when she took to Instagram Stories on August 1 with an angry message.
"I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven't even been able to process things for myself," Kaitlyn wrote, according to Us Weekly.
Needing to "process things" seemed to suggest she and Jason had split up and called off their engagement.
The Dancing with the Stars 29 winner continued in her since-deleted post, "Have a f-cking heart. You're scaring me with your comments and demands. I'm almost worried about YOU."
While Kaitlyn and Jason breakup rumors were circulating, Kaitlyn's first fiance, her The Bachelorette 11 winner Shawn Booth, announced he's going to be a dad with a woman named Audrey "Dre" Joseph, who had taken professional and promotional photos of him and is a member at his gym.
Kaitlyn and Shawn were together for about three years and announced their split in November 2018.
Jason, who initially competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019, and their romance moved quickly.
Jason moved from his place in Washington to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville in June 2019, and then the couple adopted their two dogs together and got engaged in Spring 2021.