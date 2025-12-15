The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick has hard launched a new relationship and also revealed a major "life update." Jason recently hinted he was dating Kathryn Hurley, the founder and executive director of Wags & Walks, where The Bachelorette alum adopted his dog Teddy. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) And now Jason and the brunette beauty are official! Jason took to Instagram in early December and posted a carousel of images of the couple spending time together. In honor of Kathryn's birthday, Jason wrote, "From the dogs you save every day to the people whose lives you change, you make everything around you more beautiful. Happy Birthday Kathryn!" The photos featured Jason and Kathryn partying, snuggling, sailing on a yacht, and more. Shortly afterward, Jason uploaded another Instagram post teasing "one more quick life update." In a video, Jason showed that he adopted another dog, whom he named Moose. "Teddy now has a brother!" Teddy wrote over sweet footage of Teddy and Moose playing together. "[Moose is] the best kind of breed... a happy rescue," Jason added. Congratulatory comments from Bachelor Nation stars poured in. Blake Horstmann wrote, "Looks like J has a wedding date. Happy bday [Kathyrn]." Adam Gottschalk wrote, "If J is happy, I'M happy." Kaity Biggar gushed, "We love love !!!!!" And Michael Allio commented, "So happy for you Jay! Cheers to you both." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Jason, who has repeatedly expressed in the media how he'd love to get married and have kids, was rumored to be dating The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan this past summer, but they apparently never became more than friends. Jason was last romantically linked to social media star and comedian Kat Stickler in 2024. Jason and Kat's romance ended in October 2024, seemingly due to distance. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. Kaitlyn, for her part, is rumored to be dating The Bachelorette 16 alum Zac Clark. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!