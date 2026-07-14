The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick is officially engaged to his girlfriend Kathryn Hurley. Jason took to Instagram on Monday, July 13 and posted a carousel of images featuring his marriage proposal by the water. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Jason popped the question to Kathryn, the founder and executive director of the dog rescue called Wags & Walks Nashville, beside a rock wall where beautiful yachts were docked nearby. "Right where we belong," Jason captioned the post, tagging Kathryn. In one of the pictures, Kathryn showed off her large oval, solitaire diamond set on a thin yellow gold band. The carousel also included photos of the pair kissing and getting cozy on a boat as they sailed away together post-engagement. The "Trading Secrets" podcast host uploaded more photos via Instagram Stories and gushed, "She said yes! She was surprised." Jason set the post to "Love Story" by Taylor Swift considering the couple has been open about Kathryn's love of the pop icon. Jason got down on one knee seven months after the pair made their relationship Instagram official in December 2025. Jason and Kathryn revealed in early April that they had bought his "dream home" in Nashville. "Just over one year ago I told one of my best friends, 'I don't know what next year will look like but I know with certainty I won't be in Nashville,'" Jason recalled. "Just closed on a dream home in Nashville with my dream girl. What a difference one year can make." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Jason also posted a video of the couple eating their "first dinner" together on the floor in their new house. "First dinner in our new home, she unboxed a dusty bottle of wine. I didn't realize she had saved the first bottle I ever brought her. Happy Easter. Happy Passover," Jason wrote over the footage. In the caption of his post, Jason wrote, "Couldn't think of a better time to pour this wine. Next time we'll have a table." Kathryn commented on the video, "I knewwwww I needed to save that bottle," to which Jason replied, "Unbelievable." Jason also gushed about how the new house includes his two dogs' "dream backyard." He shared a video of the dogs, Teddy and Moose, running and playing with each other in the grass. When Jason and Kathryn hard launched their relationship late last year, Jason wrote a post in honor of Kathryn's birthday. Jason wrote at the time, "From the dogs you save every day to the people whose lives you change, you make everything around you more beautiful. Happy Birthday Kathryn!" The photos featured Jason and Kathryn partying, snuggling, sailing on a yacht, and more. Jason, who has repeatedly expressed in the media how he'd love to get married and have kids, was rumored to be dating The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan in Summer 2025, but they apparently never became more than friends. Jason was last romantically linked to social media star and comedian Kat Stickler in 2024. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) Jason and Kat's romance ended in October 2024, seemingly due to distance. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Kaitlyn later complained about Jason as a partner and said she felt "used" by him on her "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. Kaitlyn, for her part, appears to be dating The Bachelorette 16 alum Zac Clark. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!