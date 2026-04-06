The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick and girlfriend Kathryn Hurley have purchased a home together in Tennessee. Jason took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he bought his "dream home" in Nashville with Kathryn, the founder and executive director of the dog rescue called Wags & Walks Nashville. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) "Just over one year ago I told one of my best friends, 'I don't know what next year will look like but I know with certainty I won't be in Nashville,'" Jason recalled. "Just closed on a dream home in Nashville with my dream girl. What a difference one year can make." Jason also posted a video of the couple eating their "first dinner" together on the floor in their new house. "First dinner in our new home, she unboxed a dusty bottle of wine. I didn't realize she had saved the first bottle I ever brought her. Happy Easter. Happy Passover," Jason wrote over the footage. In the caption of his post, Jason wrote, "Couldn't think of a better time to pour this wine. Next time we'll have a table." Kathryn commented on the video, "I knewwwww I needed to save that bottle," to which Jason replied, "Unbelievable." Jason also gushed about how the new house includes his two dogs' "dream backyard." He shared a video of the dogs, Teddy and Moose, running and playing with each other in the grass. Jason and Kathryn hard launched their relationship in December 2025. In honor of Kathryn's birthday, Jason wrote at the time, "From the dogs you save every day to the people whose lives you change, you make everything around you more beautiful. Happy Birthday Kathryn!" RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) The photos featured Jason and Kathryn partying, snuggling, sailing on a yacht, and more. Jason, who has repeatedly expressed in the media how he'd love to get married and have kids, was rumored to be dating The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan in Summer 2025, but they apparently never became more than friends. Jason was last romantically linked to social media star and comedian Kat Stickler in 2024. Jason and Kat's romance ended in October 2024, seemingly due to distance. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. Kaitlyn, for her part, is rumored to be dating The Bachelorette 16 alum Zac Clark. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!