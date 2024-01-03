Kaitlyn, who had hosted a 1920s-themed New Year's Eve party in her Nashville home, therefore sparked speculation she's currently dating Zac, who was previously engaged to The Bachelorette's Season 16 star Tayshia Adams.
Not only that, but many fans wondered if Kaitlyn had cheated on Jason while they were still together since it appears she moved on pretty quickly from their August 2023 breakup.
Jason seemingly responded to all the chatter via Instagram on Monday, only hours after Kaitlyn issued a public statement denying she had ever cheated on her now ex-fiance.
Jason posted a picture of his smiling face and captioned it, "Happy New Year," along with a heart emoji.
Jason's upload prompted many comments from Instagram users about Kaitlyn's apparent new romance with Zac.
"Let's just pretend 2024 starts tomorrow. Kid deserves a true FRESH start to the year," one follower wrote.
Jason responded, "I support this ha."
Jason subsequently shared a screenshot of that comment via Instagram Stories on Monday, adding, "Jan 2, 2024 the first official day of 2024."
Jason also posted a video of the two dogs he shares with Kaitlyn, Ramen and Pinot, and he wrote, "When in doubt... go to the puppy park."
Jason's comments seemed to be in connection with the news surrounding Kaitlyn and Zac, and he also recently unfollowed the new couple on Instagram.
The Instagram account @BachelorNation.scoop posted the video of Kaitlyn and Zac looking cozy together on New Year's Eve, and Kaitlyn commented on the video, "Hi! Here to say that there was never an ounce of cheating happening and I will not stand for this rumor."
She added, "Y'all are NASTY in here. Anywho. Swear on my dogs lives. No cheating went on. So we can just put that to rest. Thank you!! Happy new year everyone. Go donate some blood or somethin!"
The Bachelorette Season 11 star posted her cheating denial shortly after uploading a long rant via Instagram Stories about hate and backlash she's been receiving online since her party.
On Monday, January 1, Kaitlyn wrote, "The vibe for 2024 is messy authenticity over fake perfection."
The Dancing with the Stars 29 champion also posted videos of herself pouring champagne into a tower of glasses, dancing on her bar, and getting a tattoo in the middle of her New Year's Eve party.
Kaitlyn asked her followers to guess her choice of ink, and a troll responded, "You are trash. Ew."
"Some of you [are] treating me like I murdered someone," Kaitlyn wrote in a series of posts.
"You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend Day 1 of a new year."
Kaitlyn went on to write, "You should not be this invested in someone you don't even know or respect. It's actually scary, and I know looking inward might be even scarier for you. But. The bullying is next level. You are allowed to have opinions and feelings."
The Bachelor alum noted, "But you don't even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It's not OK. It's. Not."
Kaitlyn asked those haters to "please feel ashamed" of themselves for "treating someone this way who you don't know."
"I did not kill someone. I had a party with some of my favorite people. Shame. On. YOU. Not me," Kaitlyn vented.
"I am not one dimensional. What you see on people's social media does not mean you know them. And this part might sting... but I would never, ever, want to switch places with you," she continued.
"Your life seems so sad. So I will not take the opinions of someone one who I would not trade places with."
In another slide, Kaitlyn wrote via Instagram Stories, "Y'all wanna feel big, loud and important, but you are small-minded and sad. Thank you to everyone who is kind on my platform. Love you guys. You the real ones."
Kaitlyn then appeared to address her rumored romance with Zac by writing, "I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes."
Since word spread about Kaitlyn and Zac's relationship, Kaitlyn has also taken heat for breaking "girl code" since she's good friends with Tayshia.
She concluded, "But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd."
Kaitlyn proceeded to post a screenshot of her exchange with someone who wrote to Kaitlyn, "But like they don't know the truth or any backstory. It's wild... Like go volunteer. Go give blood plz."
Several hours later, Kaitlyn uploaded the following quote to her Instagram Stories: "When someone has an opinion about my life choices, I ask myself, 'Is this person where I want to be?' If the answer is no, then I don't listen to their advice. The end."
When @BachelorNation.scoop posted videos and photos of Kaitlyn and Zac's New Year's Eve night together, the account posted the following unverified tea: "Jason caught wind of this and talked to Kaitlyn this past weekend. [She] denied that she was talking to Zac during their breakup (but didn't deny that she is now)."
The account also posted some clues that suggest Kaitlyn and Zac are an item now.
According to the Instagram account, Kaitlyn began liking Zac's Instagram photos in July 2023 after about a year of no likes, Zac started liking Kaitlyn's photos in May 2023, and Jason stopped liking Zac's photos in early October 2023.
The rumors about Kaitlyn and Zac's relationship began on @DeuxMoi, according to @BachelorNation.scoop.
The addiction specialist and New Yorker recently recalled of proposing marriage to The Bachelorette alum on "The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast" that in the moment, "it felt real" and "it felt right."
Zac insisted, "I wouldn't change anything. I don't live in regret. It's a very special moment in time and in my life regardless of what happened."