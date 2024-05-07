"Apparently Saquon is a card shark. We were seconds from leaving to play blackjack at Hard Rock."
Jason didn't post any photos with Kat on his Instagram, but Kat uploaded her own pictures of the F1 event.
"Kat's just excited to be here," Kat wrote on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 5.
Kat even included footage of herself running through the racetrack.
The Bachelorette 14 alum and Kat have yet to make their relationship Instagram official, but they've made multiple public appearances together -- including Jason's wrap party for his new book, Talk Money To Me, in New York and Stagecoach in California late last month.
On April 20, Kat gushed of the launch party via Instagram Stories, "So proud of you and your new book."
And a source told Us of Jason and Kat's dynamic at Stagecoach, "Jason was with Kat holding hands and he was guiding her to the front of Post Malone's stage."
Jason and Kat dating rumors first sparked in March, when the pair were spotted out to dinner in Chicago, IL, after taping an upcoming episode of Jason's "Trading Secrets" podcast, which has since been released.
Jason acknowledged the online "chit-chat" he was hearing about his love life during a March interview with People.
At the time, he said Talk Money To Me was his main "focus," largely in part due to his highly publicized and scrutinized breakup with Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe in August 2023.
"I think due to such a public breakup, even when I think about the idea of talking openly about my dating life, I get like, 'Oh, That scares me,'" Jason admitted.
"The whole idea of dating is relatively new to me, [because] really, there's been some gaps of course, 100%. But from 2017, when I started talking to The Bachelor franchise, and in between there, there was a few months, and now I've been single for about 9 months... And it's all still pretty new to me."
"Here's what I'll say to that: I think after my last relationship, I'm in the space of keeping things a little bit more private right now," Jason said last month.
"[My split from Kaitlyn] was so public, and there's a lot that comes with that -- good and bad."
"And so, the whole dating aspect, which I'm relatively new to, I'm like, 'You know what? For right now, today, I'm gonna kind of keep things private,'" he said, "until things become [more serious]. But right now, I'm keeping things a little private. But more to come."
Jason also avoided giving a direct answer on whether he was still single.
"I'm keeping things private. So I'll say I don't know! When I'm not keeping things private, this is the place I'll come back to, and then we'll talk about it," teased The Bachelorette Season 14 alum.
"I'll get your advice and everything!"
Kat was previously married to fellow social-media star Michael Stickler and then briefly dated an engineer named Cam Winter.
Jason seemed to be over Kaitlyn and healed from their breakup in February. At the time, he told his fans via Instagram Stories that he was thriving and feeling "truly euphoric."
Jason shared, "I can say with certainty, I have never felt better. I have put so much effort, time and work into understanding myself at the deepest levels and further understanding others."
"The liberation of knowing yourself to the core," he continued, "and then being able to see others for who they really are and why is truly euphoric."
The Bachelorette 14 alum went on to share his "biggest takeaway" from his heartbreak and recent experience.
"First, keep pointing the thumb at yourself and do everything in your power to hold yourself accountable," Jason wrote.
"Know exactly who you are and why. We all have experienced traumas from our first memories that impact who we are today. Lean in!" he concluded.
Another Instagram user asked Kaitlyn's ex-fiance to reveal his "No. 1 flag" when navigating the rocky waters of dating.
"I'm a logical guy but when it comes to this new world of dating, I'm all about following my intuition and gut," Jason shared.
"Reason, rational, logic allll out the window. All gut feeling and guiding intuition."
Jason, a Buffalo native who competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette's fourteenth season in 2018, asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019, and their romance moved quickly.
Jason moved from his place in Washington to live with Kaitlyn in Nashville, TN, in June 2019. The couple then adopted their two dogs together, Pinot and Ramen, and got engaged in May 2021.
Jason ultimately moved himself out of Kaitlyn's Nashville home into his new place after their breakup last summer. (Kaitlyn also subsequently moved into a new house for a fresh start after her back-to-back broken engagements to The Bachelorette 11 winner Shawn Booth and then Jason).
Kaitlyn and Zac rang in 2024 together at a party in Kaitlyn's new Nashville home, and they were recently spotted dancing together and hugging at a bar in New York City, where Zac currently resides.
Kaitlyn has faced backlash about her apparent new romance with Zac -- including speculation she had cheated on Jason while they were still together and also broken "girl code" with Tayshia -- but the former Dancing with the Stars champion claimed on social media earlier this year that she was never unfaithful to Jason.
"Some of you [are] treating me like I murdered someone," Kaitlyn wrote in a series of posts via Instagram Stories.
"You would think by now I'd be used to the hate. I'm not. Your words hurt. Your shaming hurts. Part of me feels a little sad and honestly embarrassed for you guys because this shouldn't be how you spend Day 1 of a new year."
The Bachelor alum also noted, "But you don't even know the truth, and your HATE should actually come with consequences. I truly worry about some of your mental health. It's not OK. It's. Not."
Kaitlyn doubled down on her cheating denial in February, insisting she never emotionally cheated on Jason either.
Kaitlyn also appeared to address her relationship with Zac by writing, "I wish I could just share my truth and tell you my side. It's hard to bite my dang tongue sometimes... But you just go on and continue to have your own little made up story in your head and believe what you want to believe. Social media la la land. Good lawwwddd."
Jason publicly commented on Kaitlyn's new relationship in early January, and Kaitlyn admitted on her "Off the Vine" podcast she was "disappointed" in her ex-fiance for allegedly playing the victim.
For Zac's part, he got engaged to Tayshia on The Bachelorette's sixteenth season finale in 2020.