The Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick has addressed rumors a romance with The Bachelor alum Kelley Flanagan is brewing. Jason took to Instagram Stories on June 24 and conducted a Q&A session with fans in which he was asked for breakup advice and more. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) And Jason was put on the spot when a fan asked if he's ever gone on a date with Kelley. "I can't say enough good things about Kelley, she is an awesome person. She's incredible," Jason shared. "But we've only been friends. We've only ever been friends, and no, we haven't gone on a date." Jason called Kelley "the best," but he reiterated of his pal, "We've only been friends." Jason also took accountability for allowing dating rumors about the pair to fly for months. Calling it a "tough" situation to navigate, Jason explained of all the speculation, "What do you do?" Jason debated, "Do you come out and be, like, 'No, speculation is wrong?' You kind of, just, whatever, let it go." Many Bachelor Nation fans have been shipping Jason and Kelley as a couple since March. After Kelley and Jason sparked dating rumors with flirty TikTok posts, Kelley appeared on the March 31 episode of Jason's "Trading Secrets" podcast, and the pair had undeniable chemistry. When Jason's co-host David Arduin mentioned at the end of the podcast how Jason and Kelley's connection was apparent, Jason got candid. "She's great. She's just awesome," Jason gushed of The Bachelor alum. "She's easy to be around. She's funny, she's kind, she's sweet, she's smart." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELORETTE' COUPLES NOW: WHOM DID 'THE BACHELORETTE' STARS AND THEIR BACHELOR PICKS ULTIMATELY END UP WITH?! (PHOTOS) When Jason was interviewing Kelley, Kelley shared how there was a project she was working on but wanted to keep under wraps for a while. "Something is brewing here. Do we have a time of when this is popping -- this thing that you teased?!" Jason asked the attorney. "Oh, it's a little messy right now, so we'll see," Kelley replied. "A potential date, maybe this summer?" Jason questioned. "Maybe that's correct," Kelley concluded. Once they finished recording, David asked Jason for clarification on what he meant by a date. "Were you referring to a date of when we'll hear about her project, or did you just slyly say maybe we will have a potential date this summer?" David asked Jason. Jason replied, "Let me just clear it up. I'm referring to the project, but you know, who knows, David." David pointed out how "sometimes the best relationships come from people who start as friends." Jason revealed that he and Kelley actually talked on the phone once a week to catch up. While David sounded excited about the prospect of Jason and Kelley getting together, David said he wasn't going to "push" it. "You would be a fan of it," Jason told his co-host, before playfully arguing, "You would push this, I feel like." RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' COUPLES NOW: WHO DID 'THE BACHELOR' STARS AND THEIR BACHELORETTE PICKS ACTUALLY END UP MARRYING? (PHOTOS) Jason then explained how he and Kelley would probably be in The Hamptons together this summer for work. Kelley publicly announced her split from her latest boyfriend, Ari Raptis, in November 2024 after he had allegedly cheated on her. "I just feel so stupid," Kelley said of her year-and-a-half long relationship with Ari during a November episode of the "Chicks in the Office" podcast. Kelley also revealed on TikTok at the time that she felt betrayed and her heart was "shattered." Prior to her romance with Ari, Kelley had dated The Bachelor's Season 24 star Peter Weber for three years on and off. Peter and Kelley -- his fifth-place finisher on The Bachelor -- had begun dating in early 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and their relationship officially ended in early 2023. For Jason's part, he recently spoke out about how he wants to get married and have children after his latest romance with TikTok star Kat Stickler ended in October 2024. Prior to dating Kat for six months, Jason had been engaged to Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. Jason and Kaitlyn publicly announced their breakup in August 2023, more than two years after they had gotten engaged. Jason found fame when he competed on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. After Jason and Becca failed to find lasting love on Season 14 of the series, Jason asked Kaitlyn out on their first date in January 2019. RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS) Interested in more The Bachelor news? Follow our Bachelor Nation News Page on Facebook or join our The Bachelor Facebook Group!