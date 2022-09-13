The Bachelorette alum James McCoy Taylor has found himself in some legal trouble after being arrested in Texas.

James, who competed on The Bachelorette's twelfth season starring JoJo Fletcher, was arrested early Saturday morning on September 10, KBTX-TV, a CBS affiliate in Texas, reported.

The 35-year-old singer and songwriter was taken into custody in Katy, TX, for charges of driving while intoxicated and the unlawful possession of a weapon, according to court records obtained by the magazine.

James was booked at the College Point Police Station and was held under two separate bonds -- one bond for $2,000 under the DWI and a second bond for $4,000 due to the fact he had a weapon on him.

According to a police report obtained by KBTX, James was found urinating in a parking garage and an off-duty police officer told him not to operate his truck. Taylor agreed to refrain from driving, but then he ignored the instruction and drove his truck anyway.

James was arrested while he was still in the parking garage with an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" in his truck.

James -- who exited his truck with slurred speech, glassy eyes, and an inability to stand still, according to the officer -- allegedly said he planned to drive the young woman back to her dorm room.

But the officer wrote in the police report how this woman "was not in any kind of condition to appraise the benefits and risks of the situation she was in."

James also apparently admitted to having consumed six drinks within a three-hour period. Following field sobriety tests, police placed James under arrest, after which James allegedly made threats and called the officer an "idiot."

Later that day, James was released on the combined $6,000 bond.

JoJo sent James packing during Week 7 of her The Bachelorette season.

While James left the show a fan-favorite and even a potential The Bachelor star option in 2016, he later developed the reputation of being a playboy and received backlash for his widely unpopular political views.

After James attended the riot at the Capitol in January 2021 in support of former President Trump, The Bachelor creator and executive producer Mike Fleiss tweeted about how James was "exiled" from Bachelor Nation.

James proceeded to joke about the punishment, and the country crooner's Instagram bio even reads today, "Exiled from Bachelor Nation."

James was 29 years old when he appeared on The Bachelorette.

When JoJo eliminated James, she was in tears because she said the singer had touched her heart, and James insisted he had given the Bachelorette his "all."

"I'm so lucky that I got to meet somebody like you, because you have made me a better person," JoJo said. "And I really want you to find the perfect girl, and somebody who's going to treat you the way that you treat anybody who comes into your life."

"I want to find that too," James noted. "The sad truth, though, is I kind of hear that a lot, like, 'You deserve a great girl,' but then I never get one -- but it's not your fault."

James thanked JoJo for being "so sweet" to him, and he said he loved what they had shared, even though it was for a short period of time.

James broke down into tears as JoJo said that she never wanted to hurt him, and then the pair hugged before JoJo let him get in a car and go.

JoJo selected Jordan Rodgers as her winner at the end of the season, and they are now happily married.

