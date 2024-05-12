'The Bachelorette' alum Hannah Brown was "broken" when she met Adam Woolard
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/12/2024
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown has revealed that she was "broken" when she met her now-fiance Adam Woolard and also why she believes he's her perfect match.
"I don't think it was really a moment [when I knew he was The One]. I think from the show, I'm so thankful for it, but there was a lot that hurt me in between," the Season 15 The Bachelorette star revealed during a recent episode of "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast," which is co-hosted by Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti.
"It was hard. When I met Adam, I was trying to move on, but I wasn't really looking for a long-term thing at that point. I thought there was something broken about me -- and there was."
Hannah added, "I had a lot that I was dealing with... [I feel like I'm] a burden, and so I can close up. I only want people to see me when I'm good, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm not good. I can show up for a date, but if someone is coming into my world right now, it's not awesome.'"
Hannah thought at the time a man would only love her in her best forms.
"The first two or three years of our relationship was really hard, and he showed me that I was lovable in any way that I showed up," Hannah explained.
"When I was at my absolute worst, he loved me and showed up for me and was there for me. So it was really, like, not a moment, but [rather] the consistency of him showing me that I was lovable and worthy, even at my absolute lowest of low."
Hannah said Adam's unwavering support made her realize that she wanted to "do life" with him.
"I wanted to have great times [with him] and know that we could get through really hard times too," Hannah noted, adding, "It was the first time I knew and believed that I didn't have to perform for love... and [could] be vulnerable in that way."
In addition, Hannah said Adam challenges her and "speaks truth and light" when Hannah doesn't even believe good things about herself. She called her fiance her "rock" in life.
"He always tries to lift me up, and so it really changed the way that I view love, just in general," Hannah gushed. "My definition of love has changed so much... I've had to relearn, and it takes a lot of work."
Hannah met Adam on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles after her friend had created a profile for The Bachelorette alum, who had grown tired of her same old dating patterns.
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter had slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.
Since Hannah is now off the market, Tyler has said in the media how he thinks it's "awesome" the former Dancing with the Stars winner is going to be getting married and "it all worked out" for them both.