"I have a septum in my uterus, which some people have septums, it's not that big of a deal. It just kind of goes in. A lot of people say they have a heart-shaped uterus. That is not what I have. Mine is a very significant septum," Hannah explained at the time.
"Mine is very deep, so to be able to better hold a pregnancy, I'm going to have to clear that out because there's not much space and it would be more likely for an egg I guess to attach that."
And Hannah revealed on Thursday, April 23 that she was about to undergo such a surgery.
"Today's the day!" Hannah wrote last week.
"Having my septum removed in my uterus! I've been putting this off for a while, but it's the first step in family planning for us!"
She added, "So thankful for the amazing team that has taken care of me today!"
Hannah's mother has apparently been taking care of the former beauty queen post-op.
"My mom is the true MVP," Hannah wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, April 27.
"She has helped make sure I've been resting while literally packing up our house, planting flowers in our yard, and being my nurse and chef."
Hannah went on to explain, "Not only did I have surgery Thursday, but we have to move out of our house for (7!!!) months for our renovations to start."
The Bachelor alum proceeded to show boxes of her clothes and belongings packed up all over her house.
"I've known for a while that I'd need to take care of this before trying to have kids one day... but life has been so full. Moving across the country, writing books, planning a wedding, buying a house - family planning just hasn't been front of mind," she added in another Instagram posting.
"I still don't know if I'm ready (does anyone ever fully feel ready?!) but it felt like time to take a first step - and this was that for me."
"I also know how fortunate I am to have found this out ahead of time. So many women walk through loss and disappointment before getting answers, and that's not lost on me."
Hannah opened up in May 2025 about how she'd been diagnosed with a double uterus and doctors advised her to look into freezing her eggs.
"Which is honestly good to know because I wasn't sure there for a little bit," Hannah shared at the time.
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The Bachelorette 15 star went on to describe the septum in her uterus, sharing that she may need to have a medical procedure before trying to conceive a baby with husband and model Adam Woolard.
Hannah therefore said she and her husband were having serious conversations about expanding their family.
"Obviously I'm excited about this next chapter of life of really discussing, 'When are we planning on having a family?' But that also scares me because I'm like, 'Am I ready?' I don't know," Hannah admitted.
"Am I supposed to have this overwhelming sense? Because I don't. Like it scares me, to be honest. Will I be a good mom? I still have a lot of selfish tendencies, I can barely keep up with my life as it is. So that is exciting but also scary."
Hannah and Adam got married in a "timeless" coastal wedding at Domaine du Mont Leuze in France in late July 2025.
Hannah -- who went to Croatia for her honeymoon -- said she was looking forward to living under the same roof with Adam in Nashville, TN, after their wedding and moving at a slower pace.
But Hannah wrote a novel and also served as the head of "Paradise Relations" on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season in Costa Rica in 2025.
The Bachelor alum -- who accepted Adam's marriage proposal in August 2023 -- met Adam on the Hinge dating app when they were both living in Los Angeles, CA.
Hannah admitted she actually "liked" Adam's picture first, only to find out that they lived on the same street, during a May 2024 appearance on "The Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous Podcast."
Tyler admitted he cried in a bathtub and felt crushed by the breakup, but Hannah abruptly called off her engagement to Jed -- about a month after he had popped the question in Greece -- because Jed allegedly had a girlfriend back home while he filmed The Bachelorette.
Hannah realized she still had feelings for Tyler once her engagement ended, and so she asked him on a date onThe Bachelorette: After the Final Rose in July 2019, but their relationship never really surpassed the friend zone.
When Hannah and Tyler reunited due to the death of Tyler's mother Andrea Cameron and then quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, it also wasn't great timing for the pair to become romantically involved, according to Hannah.
Hannah recalled receiving mixed signals and navigating a confusing relationship with Tyler from 2019-2020 in her first memoir, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life's Best (and Worst) Moments.
Hannah briefly appeared on Peter's The Bachelor season and made it known that she had lingering feelings for him. Peter nearly quit the show to date Hannah again, but he didn't think that would be fair to his bachelorettes.
Hannah later revealed she and Peter slept together while The Bachelor's 24th season was airing in February 2020 after they had both attended Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's engagement party in Los Angeles.
Hannah wrote in her first memoir -- which was released in November 2021 -- that the sexual encounter, which had taken place in the California home of Peter's parents, "just sucked" and it was "a poor decision" on her part.
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"I just have compassion for that time in my life -- for myself, for him, and for everyone involved," Hannah told Ashley and Ben on their podcast.